Three Notch’d Road: The Charlottesville Baroque Ensemble presents:

España: Music of the Spanish Baroque

Three Notch’d Road explores the unique musical personality of Spain in this flamboyant instrumental program. Guest artists for this program include percussionist Michelle Humphreys, baroque guitarist William Simms, and viola da gamba player Shirley Hunt.

Sunday, September 4, 2016 at 4:00pm / St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, Ivy

Monday, September 5, 2016 at 7:30pm / Blackfriars Playhouse, Staunton

$20 – Adults

FREE – Students

$65 – Season tickets

FOR MORE INFORMATION: www.tnrbaroque.org / (434) 409-3424 / info@tnrbaroque.org