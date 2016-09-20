Critic and Journalist William Grimes has a theory on restaurant ratings that seems more than appropriate here. Grimes writes “If you went to see a movie with a friend or your partner, and went to a meal afterwards at a restaurant, if you’re eating at a one-star restaurant, you’re mostly talking about the movie you just saw. At a two-star restaurant, it’s 50/50? Three-star restaurant, you don’t even remember the movie, you’re just talking about the food.”

We didn’t see a movie before Sal’s, but if we had, I can imagine that any conception of plot or character would be wiped immediately out of the conversation. The Nina (shrimp, sun-dried tomato, and artichoke) with a base of homemade pappardelle tossed in delectable pink lady sauce, was the real star of the afternoon. The pappardelle seemed to evanesce as we chewed, making what could have been a really heavy dish into one that was filling, but not exhausting. Along with the Nina, Joe brought us a warm bacon and blue cheese salad (spinach, applewood smoked bacon, red onion, blue cheese, pine nuts, and a light, house-made caesar) which immediately skyrocketed to the top of my salads list. As Viktoria, our waitress, remarked: “It’s the only way I eat spinach now.”

Grimes believes that at a good restaurant “you’re just talking about the food.” I think he stops a little short. Over the Nina, we were not just talking about the food. Conversation wove effusively around the dish and was dominated by a real sense of belonging- what food is, how eating ought to be enjoyed, and what it means to be in the business of serving one’s community, family, and friends. Sal’s food is objectively delicious, and I’ve woken up an embarrassing number of times since our meal with the craving for pink lady and pappardelle twirling on my tongue. But the magic of Sal’s is in the way the food opens up possibilities beyond what’s on the plate. The mantra of Sal’s is “Food, Family, Tradition,” and to eat at their tables is to be welcomed into that thirty year legacy of nourishment, community, and love.