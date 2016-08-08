Sweetest Donuts in Charlottesville

Three Charlottesville Spots to Satisfy Your Sweet Tooth
Carpe Donut:
From their signature classic cinnamon to the pure cane sugar they roll their donuts in, Carpe Donut has become a fan favorite.
Their food truck makes them a great option for sweetening up outdoor events, from weddings to Tom Tom festival. Can’t find the food truck? Stop by their shop on Allied Lane for a donut experience like no other.
Spudnuts:
No discussion of Charlottesville breakfast sweets is complete without mention of Spudnuts. Their potato-based donuts make it on to nearly every list of “what to eat in Charlottesville,” and rival Bodos on the student favorites list. They’re so popular, in fact, that if you need more than a dozen you’ll need to call ahead- and you’ll need to get in early if you really want to sample everything they have to offer.
Duck Donuts:
New to Charlottesville, made-to-order Duck Donuts have taken the east coast by storm. Flavors range from savory to sweet- but feel free to play with your own combinations. Every regular has a favorite. Personally, I’m a maple-bacon fan. Duck Donuts also doubles as a great coffee shop, so you can skip the Starbucks run.