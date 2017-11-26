A favorite tradition amongst University of Virginia students, faculty, and Charlottesville locals, the 17th annual Lighting of the Lawn takes place on Thursday November, 30th 2017. The event represents a celebration of the history of U.Va., Thomas Jefferson, and the beautiful Rotunda standing before the Academic Village, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site. Lighting of the Lawn first started in December of 2001 in order to brighten the school’s atmosphere after the tragic events of the September 11 terrorist attacks. Today, the Lighting of the Lawn tradition commemorates the inclusive culture of U.Va. and the surrounding Charlottesville community. Thousands gather on the Lawn every year in the chilly whether to cherish Jefferson’s beloved university. Help kick off the holiday season by experiencing the pure joy of this student-run light show.