17 Summer Experiences in Charlottesville

10. Henley’s Orchard: A Quiet Orchard with a Loyal Following

Located in the foothills between the towns of Crozet and White Hall, Henley’s is a secret that locals have kept to themselves for years. This hasn’t stopped this family orchard from growing and expanding its offerings, however. When in season, apples and peaches are ready to be picked, but the real treat is stopping in the country farm store, which sells homemade jams and jellies, honey, and other produce. It’s perfect if you’ve got family in tow and are looking for a place to stretch your legs and connect with locals in between winery & brewery hopping. Make sure to stop by the Our Lady of the Angels Monastery before or after (see below) and find a delicious lunch spot in Downtown Crozet if you’re feeling peckish.

11. Our Lady of the Angels Monastery: Homemade Gouda Cheese

In case it’s not enough that we have an incredible hidden gem of a monastery tucked into the mountains near Charlottesville, add handmade gouda cheese to the list and this secret(ish) spot becomes worth every minute to get to. Located near White Hall, Virginia (about 20 minutes from Downtown Charlottesville), Our Lady of the Angels Monastery boasts fantastic views of the surrounding mountains and farms. The ride there and back does not disappoint either, and once you set foot on the grounds of this monastery we can guarantee an instantaneous feeling of tranquility. The cheese shop is open every day from 2-4 pm (except Sundays), and is a true one-of-a-kind experience for folks looking to pop in before picnicking at one of many local wineries (White Hall Vineyards, Stinson Vineyards, and Grace Estate are all quite close, with Glass House Winery and Moss Vineyards not far beyond). What’s the cheese like? Well, never mind if you don’t fancy yourself a gouda fan, but with its nutty taste and soft texture this cheese is exquisite and perfect for sharing. Make sure to buy an extra wheel because one won’t last long.

12. UVA’s Secret Societies: Is There a Textbook for This?

The University of Virginia is home to more than two dozen secret societies that collectively harbor the student culture and traditions of a venerable institution of higher education. A walk on The Grounds reveals numerous symbols and insignias of these organizations, placed there by members. Ask students on The Lawn for their insights into these mystical entities and follow this link for our blog report.