2020 Local Gift Guide – Made and Found In Charlottesville

If you’re searching for a gift that’s handmade in Charlottesville, you’ve got options! Charlottesville has a diverse community of artists. Their creativity thrives with the help of local shop-keepers who prize offering a staggering diversity of homemade goods and products alongside elite national and international brands. Here are a few of our top recommendations to find unique gift for those you love this year.

In Fashion:

The Wiley Brothers Belt—the Classic 4-loop hoof pick, made of vegetable-tanned English leather, is their signature product, reflective of their equestrian background (the brothers grew up on a Virginia horse farm), has become a Charlottesville staple as well.

Stocking stuffer bonus: They’ve added customizable key fobs to their lineup.

Find them at Eljo’s .

For the Animal Lover:

This cruelty-free animal head is from Cardboard Safari. Part puzzle, part display piece, these fanciful mountable animal heads range from unicorn to warthog. Find them (and other clever presents) at Rock Paper Scissors.





For the precocious kid:

Choose an activity kit from Copernicus Toys —created & assembled here in Charlottesville by disabled workers. Copernicus’s science and nature-themed kits and toys are among the rare childhood entertainments that are actually fun for the whole family and educational. Find them at Shenanigans on West Main and Alakazam downtown.

For the culinary-obsessed:

Locally-forged carbon steel pans and bakeware from Blanc Creatives are made here and beloved everywhere. These foodie-friendly kitchen tools have been featured in Food & Wine, the NYT, GQ, and have gotten a shout-out from Martha Stewart. Only available straight from the source.

For the homesick:

Need to give someone a little piece of Charlottesville, but can’t figure out how to get a scale-model of the Rotunda? Eric Dotson’s bright, crisp images of Charlottesville landmarks make for a perfect, wall-mountable slice of home. Find his work, along with other brilliant Charlottesville artists and makers, at Cville Arts downtown.

For the one who has everything:

Wine, anyone? We can’t talk about locally made in Charlottesville without giving a nod to our breweries, cideries, and wineries. Pick up an interesting local bottle and slap a Santa hat on it, or gift a tasting experience for a bit of bonding time.

Pro tip: want to taste without traveling out of town? Find out where here.

