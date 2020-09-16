5 Great Wine Events near Charlottesville this Fall

Looking for adventures in a vineyard this fall? Since wine tasting can happen safely in the great outdoors and fine vintages have been known to ease anxiety, area winemakers have put together a full calendar of events to appeal to those eager to go afield. Here’s our list of what’s best:

1. Polo at King Family Vineyards, Sundays beginning at 10am

If you haven’t sipped wine and noshed along the polo grounds at King Family, what are you waiting for. Sinewy riders on muscular horses dart hither and yon before a pink & green foreground and a blue ridge backdrop. Through mid-October, field and weather conditions permitting.

2. Live Music at Delfosse Vineyard, Sunday afternoons beginning September 27

Delfosse is a 27-mile cruise down 29-South from Charlottesville but time seems to slow down when you head that direction, so who’s counting?. Once you arrive at Delfosse, you’ll marvel at their vertical terrain and handsome facilities. On Sundays Rrelax and listen to music while you sip their blue ridge vitae. Check their website for Event Updates.

3. Shakespeare in the Vines at Hark Vineyards, October 24

In collaboration with the American Shakespeare Center in Staunton, Candace and Aaron Hark are introducing the bard to the grape. Located in Earlysville, Hark plans an evening of music and monologues starting at 5pm. Food will be available from local celebrity chef Laura Fonner’s Dumplin’ food truck!

4. Fall Vertical Tasting at Barboursville Vineyard, October 24-25

Begun more than 20 years ago, this 90-minute tasting of multiple vintages of four varietals (8 wines including cabernet franc, octagon, petite verdot, nebbiolo). Tasting notes with Luca Paschina including cheese and charcuterie. Three seatings daily. 40-people maximum per seating. Reservations required. $45/person.

5. Thanksgiving Celebration at Barboursville, November 26

For more than two decades Barboursville Vineyard has uniquely served a Thanksgiving feast with Italian flair. Guests can enjoy a 4-course menu featuring Barboursville Turketta, paired with their wines (full menu available on website) and stroll through the vineyards and ruins after. A single seating begins at 1pm. $90 per person/$120 per person with wine pairings.Reservations required.

In addition to these, expect a robust musical line-up in vineyards throughout the Fall. After all, winemakers have a good eye for the harvest. Especially be on the lookout for musical tastings at these three wineries:

Thirsty Thursdays at Knight’s Gambit

Sunset Soirees on Fridays at Chisholm Vineyards

Live Music on the Hill on Sunday afternoons at Pippin Hill

