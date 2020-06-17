Best Ice Cream in Charlottesville

With this summer heating up, it’s only fair that we here at the Charlottesville Guide settle a hotly contested debate: who has the best ice cream in Charlottesville? We’ve got some suggestions for you to try and see yourself! Here’s our list of the creamiest, tastiest, most addictive ice cream shops in C-ville.

Best Ice Cream in Charlottesville

Surely a fan favorite in Charlottesville, Chaps is a 1950’s-style ice cream parlor with a longstanding spot on the Downtown Mall. Crafting ice cream from a 75-year-old recipe, they offer delicious homemade waffle cones along with sundaes and shakes. As if that wasn’t enough, Chaps has full grill service, cooking up breakfast sandwiches and platters, sandwiches, wraps, soups, and sides – plus their self-proclaimed “best burger in Charlottesville.” Whatever your fancy, Chaps makes it. Check ’em out today!

Location & Hours:

223 East Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Monday – Thursday: 8:00 am – 10:00 pm

Friday – Saturday: 8:00 am – 11:00 pm

Sunday: 9:00 am – 9:00 pm



Everyone knows Ben and Jerry’s for their inventive, creatively named flavors and their consistently good ice cream. The city of Charlottesville was lucky enough to have a franchise opened at Barracks Road Shopping Center, and business has been booming there ever since. With flavors like Cherry Garcia, Americone Dream, and Tonight Dough, these fun and delectable flavors are worth a try if you’re in the mood for a cold treat.

Location & Hours:

1112 Emmet St N, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Monday – Thursday: 11:30 am – 10:00 pm

Friday – Saturday: 11:30 am – 11:00 pm

Sunday: 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm



Kilwins may be another chain, but each location is family-owned and operated. Charlottesville’s beautiful Downtown Mall Kilwins location is run by Kip and Jessica Pastermack, and they put their own touches on the Kilwins brand. The store offers 40 premium flavors of original recipe ice cream, made with fresh, flavorful ingredients. Their shop isn’t a one-trick pony, either; they sell delicious fudge, caramel apples, brittle, popcorn, and chocolates.

Location & Hours:

313 East Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Sunday – Thursday: 11:00 am – 9:00 pm

Friday – Saturday: 11:00 am – 10:00 pm



If you’re in the mood for a more refined dairy-based treat, look no further than Splendora’s Gelato. This “Italian ice cream” shop features traditional Italian flavors such as pistachio and hazelnut, as well as American favorites like cookies and cream. You can also find other Italian specialties at Splendora’s, such as traditional desserts and espresso drinks. As someone who’s just returned from Italy, I can vouch for how good and authentic this gelato shop is.

Location & Hours:

317 E Main St, Charlottesville, VA 22902

Monday – Thursday: 7:30 am – 10:00 pm

Friday: 7:30 am – 11:00 pm

Saturday: 9:00 am – 11:00 pm

Sunday: 12:00 pm – 10:00 pm



Honorable Mention: Kohr Brothers Frozen Custard

Now, we know certain ice cream purists wouldn’t consider frozen custard in this debate, but the custard Kohr Brothers sells is way too good to leave off the list. They have a ton of different frozen custard flavors available in a cup or cone, and they also sell shakes, smoothies, and other tasty, ice-cold treats. Best of all? Kohr Brothers has a Nickel Cone day every once in a while – every cone you buy is just 5 cents! It sounds too good to be true, but this frozen custard joint is the real deal.

Location & Hours:

1881 Seminole Trail, Charlottesville, VA 22901

Sunday – Thursday: 11:00 am – 10:00 pm

Friday – Saturday: 11:00 am – 11:00 pm



Thanks for checking our list of the Best Ice Cream in Charlottesville! Want more? Check out our complete Guide to Charlottesville Restaurants HERE.