What’s the Best Pizza in Charlottesville?

7. Downtown Charlottesville

For classic, select-your slice pizza we like Vita Nova on the Downtown Mall at the corner of 4th Street. Giovanni Sesito is the maestro and often you’ll find him right behind the counter, ready to slide your selection into the oven. If you smile with satisfaction as you take your first bite, he’s likely to be looking! The crust is crispy and fresh. The toppings are fresh and flavorful. Artists who stand behind their work is one of the things we look for a a good pizza immersion, and we recommend Vita Nova to deliver what you’re craving.

Looking to go a little more gourmet? Lampo Neapolitan Pizzeria is a small, upscale and “boutique” pizza maker at the edge of Belmont, focused on smaller personal pies full of fresh, local and highly-sophisticated traditional Italian combinations. Pickup is available at their IX Art Park location.

In case you’re looking for a beer & pizza & sports vibe, swing around the Mall and head to one of our favorite microbreweries, Random Row, to partake in a delicious Mosaic IPA followed (or in conjunction with) an absurdly good pizza pie from their in-house pizza joint, Billy Pie. The Neapolitan-style mushroom pizza is to.die.for.

If you happen to be with a group of pizza-haters, or at the very least a group of folks in which everyone wants something different, head to the ever-evolving food court, Dairy Market, and swing in for a slice (or whole pie) of Dino’s Pizza. Dino is a gem of a local, and you’ll likely find him working behind the counter when you place your order.