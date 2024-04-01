Dining in Belmont

Brunch or breakfast at Belle

If you want to really feel like a local, pop on by for a coffee or tea and place an order for one of their breakfast sandwiches or homemade toast with jam. On the way out, don’t forget to grab an artisan-style loaf of bread. Make sure to sit outside if possible, as this spot is as good as people watching gets in Belmont, especially on a weekday morning as children arrive at the nearby school. Belle is a comforting and warm coffee shop ready to welcome you for a time, but will certainly encourage you to stay for longer.

Elevated Mexican cuisine at Conmole

With authentic Oaxacan menu items like tamales, empanadas, and of course, Mole, this spot is sure to hit you right if you’ve got a lover of traditional Mexican cuisine in your party. It’s a great venue for a gourmet Mexican cuisine experience, but I’d be remiss not to note that the dining room is a tight squeeze if you’ve got a large party. Instead, plan on a quick (or leisurely) early dinner and take a taste from every corner of the menu. This beautifully curated restaurant will not disappoint. With an emphasis on fresh and bright ingredients, this spot is a delightful stop on your food journey throughout Belmont. I recommend the Aguacate Relleno to start: a stuffed half avocado filled with organic zucchini, corn, tomatoes and more, followed by the Pulpo, a pan-seared octopus tentacle served with a white bean salad. Oh, and in case you’re anticipating chips & salsa, keep that expectation in check! Conmole cleverly makes clear: this is not a Mexican joint that offers those “traditional” offerings.

Happy hour at Tavola (Cicchette)

Cicchette is, simply put, where the locals hang out. If you’re willing to arrive early and snag a table in the beautiful and quaint Tavola dining room, then by all means… but if instead you’re enjoying your vacation enough to want to linger at a vineyard or two before making your way back to town and are looking for a casual atmosphere to relax in before a show or hearty dinner, this hidden gem of a bar is your spot.