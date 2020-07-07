Authentic Charlottesville Dining | Restaurants on the Downtown Mall, Charlottesville

Experience exquisite dining when visiting restaurants on the Downtown Mall Charlottesville

Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall is the home of many fun, quirky shops, elegant boutiques, and historical niches. But, no matter what fabulous adventures your plan for a day holds, you inevitably look forward to meal times most of all. After a day of walking the outdoor shopping strip, touring the University of Virginia, or hiking famous sites like Monticello, you’ll probably work up quite an appetite. Stopping in one of the restaurants on the Downtown Mall Charlottesville is a perfect way to quell that hunger. You’ll find over thirty restaurants to choose from, ranging from chic French cuisine to small chains that remain local favorites.

All these restaurants are located within walking distance from shops, art galleries, and the Paramount Theatre. That means, you can plan a date night or a day of vacation activities on the Downtown Mall without the stress of driving to and parking in multiple locations.

Looking for an upscale taste of Charlottesville?

Red Pump Kitchen has emerged as one of Charlottesville’s most scintillating restaurants. From early spring until late fall, Red Pump’s façade opens up and the Alfresco Café + Bar becomes the hub of the Downtown Mall’s outdoor dining scene. The feel is like a romantic European café; the food is exceptional contemporary American with a Tuscan twist.

Artisan Beer and Wine

Looking to experience local tasting rooms and draft houses only a short car-ride away from the Downtown Mall? Check out the Charlottesville Guide to Breweries or our Guide to Area Wineries, from Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards to Septenary Winery and many more!

Looking for a way to experience the Charlottesville night life?

Officially Charlottesville’s first rooftop bar, Commonwealth Sky Bar remains an ideal venue for vertical separation upstairs en plein air as well as enjoy a delicious meal in their sleek indoors. The energy is always good here, and local glitterati are drawn here like moths to flame.

Adventurous Trolley Tours

Prefer to rest your feet while exploring Charlottesville? If so, check the map and schedule for the free trolley. Trolley rides will take you between the Downtown Mall, the University of Virginia, and the Charlottesville Hospital.

Parking Near the Downtown Mall

Additionally, the Downtown Mall also offers a variety of parking options, including garages, parking lots, and free two hour on-street parking. The Downtown Mall Attractions page will give you more information about parking locations.

For our complete GUIDE to Charlottesville’s best restaurants, click HERE.