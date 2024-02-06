Fine Dining in Charlottesville

Located a short walk away from the historic Downtown Mall, in an area now (somewhat) lovingly referred to as “Midtown”, Smyrna is a relatively new addition from restaurateur partners sharing their love of fine (and painstakingly created) Mediterranean – Aegean cuisine. Partners Tarik Sengul, Executive Chef, and Orhun Bartu Dikmen, General Manager, hailed from the Manhattan restaurant scene before deciding to robustly embed themselves in the thriving food culture of Charlottesville. A must-try menu item are the “Manti” Dumplings. Misleading by name only, these miniature handmade pasta pockets are formed and filled in-house and offer vibrant flavors that are both surprising and inspiring (we think the local Sharondale mushrooms help). If your fine dining experience is meant to spark a touch of romance, try the Roseda Farms bone-in Ribeye for 2.

With the fresh ingredients and handmade approach to Smyrna’s menu, we are confident that you will find a luxurious tour of the very best that this Mediterranean – Aegean spot has to offer.

Address:

707 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22903