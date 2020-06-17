About the Downtown Mall

The Atmosphere

Since 1974, the Charlottesville Downtown Mall provides an historic experience within a thriving city center. Locals and tourists alike enjoy the limitless possibilities of restaurants and shops. Beneath sturdy pin oaks, live theater, music and cinema thrive on the pedestrian strip.. Because Jefferson, Madison, and Monroe once walked these eight blocks, now brick and tree-lined, the Historic Downtown Mall offers a timeless experience.

The Shopping

Looking for an urban center amongst small-town Charlottesville establishments? The Downtown Mall provides many trendy destinations, including a half-dozen art galleries, nightclubs, and multiple venues for live music. With chic clothing stores, such as Derriere De Soie or J. Fenton Too, the Downtown Mall can incite the passions of any fashionista. Looking for a gift for that special someone? Consider Fair Trade Ten Thousand Villages or Charlottesville’s beloved jeweler, Tuel’s, where you’ll be warmly greeted daily our unofficial mayor Mary Loose DeViney, Don’t miss the artistic jewelry stores of Angelo’s or Jeweler’s Eye where you will certainly make once-in-a-lifetime finds. How about books? One of America’s finest independent book stores, New Dominion Books, as well as the splendid used-books shop 2nd Act, are sure to match your curiosity. Want to sate your funny bone? Telegraph Comics is not to be missed! All together, a day or shopping combined with a day of touring on the Downtown Mall is an unforgettable experience.

The Dining

For hungry visitors, the shopping strip, coined the “Community Living Room,” also has over thirty restaurants. Eateries, such as Sal’s Caffe Italia & Pizza, or Red Pump Kitchen or Maru, offer a variety of delicious and casual meals for lunch and dinner.

With art walks, history walks, ghost tours, a historic movie theatre, and a Saturday farmer’s market, the Downtown Mall is sure to provide something for everyone. In an age of Amazon, the Downtown Mall proudly offers a wide selection of almost entirely locally-owned shops the old-fashioned way. Stop by for a diverse and entertaining weekend pitstop or night out in Charlottesville.