John Paul Jones Arena

What is John Paul Jones Arena?

As most locals and UVA students know, the John Paul Jones Arena is the biggest venue in the Commonwealth of Virginia. Whenever an A-list celebrity comes town, or the Cavaliers take the court for a hyped-up game – it’s happening at the JPJ Arena.

Fast Facts

Address: 295 Massie Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Capacity: 14,593

Seating Chart

Hotels Near John Paul Jones Arena

John Paul Jones Arena Parking

Schedule:

You can stay up-to-date on the latest John Paul Jones Arena events either via the venue’s events page .

John Paul Jones History

Mystery and intrigue surround the namesake and origins of the JPJ Arena.

Ok, not really.

But, with John Paul Jones, the Revolutionary War hero, naval commander, and possible pirate (look it up), and John Paul Jones, the bassist for Led Zeppelin, who wrote the catchy riff for “Black Dog,” cluttering up the history books, you can see how this befuddles some people.

It turns out neither of those guys had anything to do with JPJ Arena’s name. Actually, this super rich (and generous) UVA alumni, Paul Tudor Jones, donated $35 million to the college. He made it possible for UVA to renovate their outdated University Hall back in 2003. So, Paul got to name the new building, and he decided to name it after his dad. Coincidentally, his dad’s name was John Paul Jones.

Of course, Paul Tudor Jones knew the name would cause confusion, so he purchased paintings of the naval commander/ pirate to decorate the arena. Probably just to mess with people. Also, one wall of the arena displays the naval commander’s famous quote, “I have not yet begun to fight!” But, that’s just an epic quote.

The Hottest UVA Events

The John Paul Jones Arena hosts an array of events. It’s main gig is basketball, but it also provides a range of entertainment, like live music, stand-up comedy, and theatrical productions. In the past, the arena has managed to book Aziz Ansari, Cirque de Soleil, and arguably the most hardcore of all, The Price is Right Live!

Keep an eye on the schedule to save yourself from FOMO.

John Paul Jones Arena Concerts

In addition to basketball, some of the biggest names in music have graced the JPJ Arena’s stage, including the Zac Brown Band, Stevie Wonder, The Wiggles, Paul McCartney, and Taylor Swift. Who knows which artists will be on the schedule next!

The Official UVA Basketball Arena

John Paul Jones, as in, the man truly behind JPJ Arena’s name, loved UVA and basketball. Since then, the Cavaliers have carried on his legacy with passion and love for the sport.

Check the men’s and women’s basketball game schedules and plan to cheer on your Hoos.