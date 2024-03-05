Live Music in Charlottesville

The four-night run begins with an Appalachian, zydeco, string band mash-up as Trumansburg, New York’s Donna the Buffalo makes yet another stampede through town. Charlottesville is a consistent stop for these jam band road warriors and the Herd—as DTB’s loyal fans are known—should be out in force.

The Empire State is represented the following evening as The Weight Band—which began in the Levon Helm Studios in Woodstock—brings the spirit of The Band to the Jefferson stage. Local heroes Koda and Marie of Chamomile & Whiskey are the openers.