The 12 Best Event Spaces in Charlottesville
Are you looking for a private event space for your soiree in Charlottesville?
Summer is almost here, and so is the bustling social life that only this season can bring, so whether you’re putting on an office shindig or planning a grad party for the ages, we’ve got you covered. Read on for some of our favorite private event spaces in Charlottesville, VA.
For an office event space:
Get ready to leave the office and treat your team to a welcoming and inspiring set of event venues in Charlottesville:
1. Kardinal Hall
Kardinal Hall’s indoor/outdoor beer garden is an ideal spot for a low-key social. Take their outdoor event space for larger mixers and enjoy sunshine, bocce, homemade sausages, and a space roomy enough for social distancing. Oh, and did we mention an unrivaled beer list? For a more intimate gathering, the back room inside will get your team’s competitive blood pumping over the ping-pong table.
2. The Bradbury
If you’re looking for a “wow factor” event space, The Bradbury is a storied option that is well-reputed in Charlottesville as a swanky space for any type of event. Set in the lobby of an historic bank, tall ceilings and marble floors stretch throughout the entrance. The Bradbury is an all-inclusive, one-of-a-kind boutique experience for any occasion and the flexibility of what is contained within its walls is perfectly captured, making it the perfect place to gather and celebrate all of life’s precious moments.
3. Level 10
Flat out the most stunning event space in town is the rooftop of the 3Twenty3 Building. From the lobby an elevator beams you up to the top floor where awaits a 2,300-square-foot space tricked out with the latest audio-video possibilities. Suitable for parties of up to 155 people, the space is adjoined by a 10-foot-wide deck that affords the grandest view available of both downtown and the Blue Ridge. A commercial catering kitchen adjoins, allowing you to choose your favorite caterer. Even better, the venue has complete onsite parking for your guests. When you’re ready to throw down, Level 10 is the mack daddy!
4. The Brick Cellar at Dairy Market
If you’re feeling subterranean, here’s a fabulous new entry into Charlottesville’s event space inventory. The Brick Cellar totals 6,000 square feet in 3 separate spaces. It can be reserved individually for cocktails or a meeting, or you can book it all for a grand blow-out. Exposed brick, marble tile, recessed lighting, a glazed floor, and contemporary art imbue this space with a post-industrial chic that will give you goosebumps. Directly above awaits the dozen delightfully diverse food vendors of The Dairy Market, making your catering options super convenient.
For an anniversary or reunion event space:
1. The Pine Room at Farmington Country Club
This cozy original pine-beam room is a no-brainer for making a large party feel intimate. Nestled in the heart of Charlottesville’s oldest country club, Farmington, you’ll need to be a member or know a member willing to sponsor you to have an event here — so get networking, or consider a club membership (special rates available for out-of-town members!). With seating for up to 40 and mill-about space for 50, club catering, staffing, and bartending, this full-service space makes party planning a breeze.
2. The Common House Downtown
The Common House is an irrepressibly cool venue. With multiple event spaces to suit your unique needs, including a billiards room, a rooftop bar, and a sun-filled white tile dining bar with a live lemon tree as its centerpiece, Common House has you covered. With options from a 15-person seated meal to a full club buyout, Common House is where you can celebrate with your best friends or your entire extended family. They also boast an excellent network of local artisans in their member networks so ask for a recommendation for a photographer or two and make sure it’s a night that’s remembered.
3. Vivace
Celebrate with a Calabrian night behind the curtains in Vivace’s semi-private “Red Room.” This long-standing Charlottesville restaurant has been gracing the town with its old-world Italian cooking (and old-world Italian hospitality) for almost three decades, which means you might have had your first date here and might now be booking your Silver Anniversary. But hey, the only thing that ages better than love is Italian cuisine and Vivace will keep the pasta rolling and the chianti pouring for private parties sized between 8 and 80.
For your graduate:
1. Oakencroft Farm & Winery
Think small gatherings for the big events (like graduation). Oakencroft boasts in-house catering for small gatherings, seated dinners, and standing room only cocktail hours. This rejuvenated farm & winery offers special two-hour events specifically for graduation, so make sure to follow them here to stay updated on current specials and event offerings for spring and beyond.
2. An Intimate event at the Ivy Inn
The Ivy Inn is a Charlottesville classic that many miss. The historic eatery was once part of the Faulkner House estate (yes, that Faulkner) and has been in operation as the Ivy Inn for five decades. Their locally sourced menu offers up American classics as stylishly straightforward as their setting and is guaranteed to please even the pickiest party guest. Private events in their quiet upstairs room seat up to 16 for dinner or host up to 40 on the heated garden patio.
For a birthday bash:
1. Southwest Mountain Vineyards
Explore and engage with all that Virginia wine country has to offer at one of Charlottesville’s best new wineries. With a stunning portfolio of reds, whites, and roses, you’ll come here for the wine (and food) and stay for the view. If you’re looking for an event space to honor someone special in your life, look no further.
2. Mount Ida Farm & Winery at Mount Ida Reserve
Known to locals as the perfect place to sprawl and celebrate with a group, Mount Ida has a host of offerings when it comes to planning and hosting a private event. With wine, beer, and food on the menu, this farm and winery boasts outdoor patio seating, indoor private space for groups, and even an Event Barn for larger gatherings. With stunning views of the Blue Ridge Mountains, this space has something for everyone.
3. The Loggia Room or Stage Left at The Paramount Theater
An intimate private room in the historic Paramount Theater on the Downtown Mall is the perfect space to celebrate your drama queens (and kings). With catering provided by the delectable Harvest Moon, gather your crew of 6-8 in the Count Edward Von Selzam Loggia Room or a slightly larger party in the elegant Stage Left private room around the corner for a pre-show dinner fit for royalty. Crown the night with one of the Paramount’s curated performance offerings for an unforgettable evening.