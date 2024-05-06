The 12 Best Event Spaces in Charlottesville

For an office event space:

Get ready to leave the office and treat your team to a welcoming and inspiring set of event venues in Charlottesville:

Kardinal Hall’s indoor/outdoor beer garden is an ideal spot for a low-key social. Take their outdoor event space for larger mixers and enjoy sunshine, bocce, homemade sausages, and a space roomy enough for social distancing. Oh, and did we mention an unrivaled beer list? For a more intimate gathering, the back room inside will get your team’s competitive blood pumping over the ping-pong table.

If you’re looking for a “wow factor” event space, The Bradbury is a storied option that is well-reputed in Charlottesville as a swanky space for any type of event. Set in the lobby of an historic bank, tall ceilings and marble floors stretch throughout the entrance. The Bradbury is an all-inclusive, one-of-a-kind boutique experience for any occasion and the flexibility of what is contained within its walls is perfectly captured, making it the perfect place to gather and celebrate all of life’s precious moments.

Flat out the most stunning event space in town is the rooftop of the 3Twenty3 Building. From the lobby an elevator beams you up to the top floor where awaits a 2,300-square-foot space tricked out with the latest audio-video possibilities. Suitable for parties of up to 155 people, the space is adjoined by a 10-foot-wide deck that affords the grandest view available of both downtown and the Blue Ridge. A commercial catering kitchen adjoins, allowing you to choose your favorite caterer. Even better, the venue has complete onsite parking for your guests. When you’re ready to throw down, Level 10 is the mack daddy!

If you’re feeling subterranean, here’s a fabulous new entry into Charlottesville’s event space inventory. The Brick Cellar totals 6,000 square feet in 3 separate spaces. It can be reserved individually for cocktails or a meeting, or you can book it all for a grand blow-out. Exposed brick, marble tile, recessed lighting, a glazed floor, and contemporary art imbue this space with a post-industrial chic that will give you goosebumps. Directly above awaits the dozen delightfully diverse food vendors of The Dairy Market, making your catering options super convenient.