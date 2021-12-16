Ultimate Guide to Shopping & Dining in Orange, VA

You can find one in almost every small town across America, but none of them is quite like what you’ll find in the town of Orange. Since its early days, Orange has been known for the unique shopping experience and gourmet dining found along Main Street. However, the town has not limited itself to just one street. If you head on up to this Orange County treasure, you will find out for yourself!

SHOPPING IN ORANGE

First and foremost, if you’re looking to satisfy a need for local art, look no further than the Art Center in Orange. The instant you enter this Main Street shop, each of your five senses will be awakened by beauty in the form of handmade home decor, paintings, jewelry, and books. The Center showcases the fruits of Orange artists’ hands, and you’re likely to find a unique expression of this community here.

Nearby on Main Street, you’ll find several timeless antique stores such as Melrose Antiques, or JS Mosby, named for the Grey Ghost and specializing in Civil War-era antiques. Each store will entrance you with the seamlessness by which they transport you into the past.

When you step back out to Main Street, and the here and now, cross the street and look for the perfect gift to bring back home in Grelen’s Downtown. This eclectic store provides an array of gifts for every occasion, including an extensive selection of HOBO purses and wallets. Thoughtfully, proprietress Leslie Gregg comprehends the collaboration between our tummies and our purses, and offers local beer, cider, wine, and irresistible homemade ice cream!

If you’re searching for an even blend of modern and antique, look no further than Finders Keepers. The foundation of this shop is its service as an “estate liquidator,” enabling owner Brad Toombs to gain first option on unique and eclectic collectibles and heirlooms. Over 10,000 items await inside, and we’re confident you’ll discover this blend of the past and present to be refreshing retail therapy!

DINING IN ORANGE

Exploring the magical shops that Orange has to offer can make anyone hungry!

Lucky for you, Orange has an enticing selection of dining options to satisfy any appetite!

Spindle and Spoon, in the elegantly reclaimed Silk Mill, is the go-to for brunch and lunch. Their diverse menu offers something for everyone, from classic burgers and hot dogs, to vegetarian and gluten-free options.

How about a perfect pairing of stone-fired pizza and specially crafted beer? If that’s more your taste, make your way over to Iron Pipe Alewerks. The father-son collaboration of Steve and Zack Speelman, this craft beer specialty house can match pints and pies to meet every craving!

Forked on Main is another restaurant we recommend in Orange. “Up” on Main Street but with little pretense, Forked on Main has made headlines with its consistent and delicious fare – including paninis and salads, craft beer and local wines – and has long been a favorite among locals. Grab a table, or a sofa, and let the good times flow.

Another top choice in Orange is The Light Well, a delightful gem for the community as well as visitors. Unlike many restaurants, The Light Well is a marvelous mixture of a cafe, traditional kitchen, and brewery! Any time of the day is the best time of day to explore the menu, which ranges from lunch to dinner, and from brunch to happy hour.

For a mixture of art and cuisine we recommend Provisions Market Table.

Not only can you enjoy a beautifully crafted and staff-created meal, you can shop their market to create your own as well! At Provisions, you’ll find sublime ingredients to set your imagination on fire!

If Orange is known for anything, the town is known for its hospitality. Every restaurant and shop is owned by community members who care solely about providing the best and most memorable experience to all who visit. So make your way to Orange, VA! The adventures are casually elegant here.