The 5 Best Places for Home Goods Shopping in Charlottesville
Ready for a home glow-up? Visit our top 5 Charlottesville picks for local home goods stores and White Sales in January.
We’ve rounded up 5 spots in Charlottesville for January home goods shopping. It’s National Organization Month and you + your home deserve this glow-up inspiration!
For those of us who anxiously await the chime of new year bells to roll around in order to make some headway in the home organization department, we’re with you.
Given that January happens to be National Organization Month, what better reason is there to get in to a loved – albeit neglected – room and give it a little attention? The concept of the White Sale (while some may be unfamiliar) marks a fabulous time to head to some local home goods stores and snag new (and on-sale) linens, sheets, and home decor items to give your bathroom, bedroom, or living room a gentle & reasonably priced Glow-Up.
We’ve included five stores to check out in Charlottesville that offer beautifully curated items for the bed and bath. Who knows if home goods shopping is on your radar while visiting town, but we’re about to set you straight and point you in the right direction.
Sure, Cville has your World Markets and Home Goods, but what’s better than ducking into a local favorite guided by yours truly? Your next treasure awaits: take home something unique and special that will remind you of Charlottesville and give your home the credit it deserves to create a warm, inviting space for you, your family, and friends this winter.
Before we dig in, we would be remiss if we didn’t highlight the amazing work of popular local food & lifestyle blogger, Kath Younger of Kath Eats Real Food. Not only does she share amazing tips on her blog, but she’s got great advice to offer. Kath says, “When embarking on a big (or small) home organization project, just remember to take it one step at a time. Change can be exciting, and when executed the right way, can mean endless hours of enjoyment in any room. Give in to the glow-up and get ready to transform your spaces in a way that allows both form and function to coexist beautifully.”
Take a look at how she organizes her spaces and get inspired!
1. Neon Soul
For the vintage lover in all of us, this store offers an incredible range of found pieces perfect for your favorite room – or the room you’ve never known what to do with. Owner Annie Drury has curated a beautiful collection for the living room, kitchen, bedroom, and more. As one of Downtown Charlottesville’s newest home goods stores, it has certainly made a name for itself already. Make sure to grab a coffee and carve out some time to wander around the store and shop slow (and small).
Make sure to follow Neon Soul on instagram to see what they’ve got available, as their inventory rotates often.
2. be just
Find this incredible locally owned and operated home goods store in its new location in Ivy (close to Kenny Ball Antiques). What’s more, be just is currently having a storewide sale going on for January – get 25% off when you shop in store. Their inventory is always changing – especially with the sale – but they have everything for the home. From tabletop to barware to garden care, and beyond.
3. Kenny Ball Antiques
If your idea of “vintage” is more of an antique vibe, we’ve got you. Kenny Ball Antiques is a gem of a home goods store featuring furniture, clocks, mirrors, lighting, art, and even small accessories, perfect for fitting into that empty corner in your suitcase.
Take a step back in time and revel in the beautiful and timeless pieces on display here. Owner Kenny Ball is a purveyor of 18th and 19th century French, Italian, and English antiques. Since 1985 he has been selling to top designers around the world, so how lucky are we that he calls his Charlottesville gallery home?
4. Yves Delorme
When we think of January and the concept of the White Sale, Yves Delorme is top of our list. This quaint, yet refined, home goods store offers fine linens, bedding, and sleepwear/loungewear for the most comfortable room in your home: the bedroom.
If you’re in the mood for a smaller project, shop their bath linens to freshen up your bathroom.
5. Circa
This is a must-stop/must-see vintage and antiques shop in Charlottesville. Every nook and cranny is crammed with hidden treasures just waiting for the right owner. From textiles to tableaus, this unusual store guides you through its winding aisles and rooms lending to a truly one-of-a-kind experience. The owners travel up north each week to scour antiques sales and bring back fresh pieces ready for their second life.
Make sure to carve out at least 30 minutes to properly peruse what Circa has to offer. You might just find that perfect decorative addition you’ve been looking for.