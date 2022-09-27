Top 5 Clothing Consignment Shops in Charlottesville

Trend-setting Charlottesville is on the leading edge of the “second-hand chic” or “pre-loved” clothing movement known as consignment shopping. Overall the retail segment is expected to more than triple in sales in the U.S. in the next 10 years according to Fashionista.com. With more than a half dozen stores specializing in the resale of furniture, eight thrift stores, and almost a dozen clothing consignment stores, we have many options. Here are our picks for the top 5 clothing consignment shops in Charlottesville.

a riff on the British term “Nattily Dressed,” opened in 2004, and has been run by current owners Cheryl and Cara since 2010. Located in the Millmont Shops above the Barracks Road Shopping Center, Natalie Dressed offers quality, affordable consigned clothing and accessories for everyone in the family, and is the only consignment boutique in Charlottesville that offers women’s, men’s, and children’s clothing under one roof. While their customer base is comprised mainly of locals, visitors are delighted when they find this gem.

1051 Millmont St, Charlottesville, VA 22903

is an eclectic resale shop located in the vibrant McIntire Plaza. The name reflects the ‘re’ in recycle/reuse/renew. Opened in 2013, current owners Ann and Dawn, passionate thrifters and fashion-lovers themselves, purchased the shop in 2019. ReThreads focuses on community, and stocks women’s and men’s clothing in sizes XS-3X, accessories, and gifts for everyone. The shop has a loyal following, and customers and staff range in age from 15-75. ReThreads donates unsold merchandise to local nonprofit thrift stores, as well as to artists for upcycling. Whether you are looking for a funky hat, vintage item, homemade goods, or a fun bumper sticker, you’ll find it at ReThreads.

1716 Allied,Charlottesville, VA 22903

on the Downtown Mall, originally opened in 2012. The current owner Linnea opened a sibling storefront, Dashing, highlighting a masculine vibe, in the summer of 2022. Darling x Dashing offers a curated, fluid, second-hand shopping experience, in store and online, which emphasizes having FUN with style. Customers and consignors are a wide range of ages, sizes, styles, and genders. Offerings include contemporary, luxury, and vintage clothing and accessories. The shop also features artisan goods from more than 90 artisans, including local makers who create a wide variety of items from bath and beauty to homewares. Darling x Dashing also operates regular fundraisers and auctions for selected charities.

115 S. 1st St. Charlottesville, VA 22902

a neighbor to Darling x Dashing, opened in 2019. Owner Angela curates a wide variety of vintage clothing and accessories for men and women, artisan items, housewares, as well as rustic and industrial furniture items. Here you will see dresses from the ’30s next to mid-century modern candlesticks. Select items can also be purchased on the shop’s Etsy site. Locals and visitors enjoy Arsenic’s offerings, and the shop’s window displays are a must-see!

105 1st St. S Charlottesville, VA 22902

is the newest member of Charlottesville’s consignment clothing community, opening on the Downtown Mall in 2021. The Boutique originated in Northern Virginia, but has quickly become a favorite of locals and visitors alike. With a focus on designer and luxury goods, Agents In Style carries high-end clothing for women and men in sizes 0-20, as well as accessories including luxury bags; all available online as well. Merchandise is curated from local consignors as well as clients and specialized retail boutiques. Rhoda, the owner, offers personal styling and image consultant services. The Boutique also hosts private events and collaborations with local artists. Support of nonprofits includes fundraisers as well as donations of unsold merchandise.

418 E. Main St. Charlottesville VA 22902

We highly recommend you visit each of these shops to discover a wide variety of items, from clothing to accessories to furniture. The shops owners are part of a collaborative community who complement each other in their offerings. Shoppers will find gently pre-loved, or even new items at greatly reduced prices, often 60-90% off retail prices. You’ll find amazing merchandise while also well showing your support for the small businesses that are the backbone of Charlottesville’s economy.

— by Rhoda Wheeler, owner of Agents in Style Boutique