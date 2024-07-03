Ultimate Dining Guide to Orange, Virginia

2nd question: Are you looking for fast casual or fine dining?

I ask because our town has some fantastic new options and it isn’t easy narrowing them down. Sometimes you simply have to use an either/or decision tree to simplify matters.

First – Fast Casual:

Provisions Market Table, also in the historic Silk Mill, takes fast casual dining to a whole new level. Chef Randy Cooper has been a fixture in the restaurant and catering scene in Orange for years. His devoted followers are thrilled to once again have access to his impeccably executed cuisine at his new restaurant.

To say Provisions sources the freshest, local, often organic ingredients to create seasonal soups, salads, and sandwiches only encompasses part of the essence of this venue. Nothing about what happens in this curated space is left to chance. (Just look at the photos on their brilliantly designed website and swoon!)

As you stand at the counter to order, each menu item reads as a simple, clean, tantalizing list of ingredients. Such simplicity belies the agony you face in choosing what to sample, but once you know, Chef Randy and his staff will delight in pairing the perfect glass of wine from their extensive list to add just the right touch to your experience. You can also peruse the specialty beverages in the market cooler to make your own drink selection. Whether you are looking for a quick lunch by yourself, or a multi-course celebration with friends, Provisions provides. And then some.

If fast but a bit more casual is higher on your priority list today, you can’t go wrong with My Avocado: A Mexican Grill with a Mediterranean Twist. (Think Chipotle.) Don’t cross My Avocado off your list because it doesn’t have a website or because you are “not in the mood for Mexican.” (If you do have tacos and a high-end margarita on your mind, checkout La Naranja. But I digress.)

For me, it’s the genuine love that the owners put into the “Mediterranean Twist” that makes My Avocado so much more than first meets the eye. Where else can you speak directly with the owner Chef Majid Abedi as he personally builds your meal your way. Tortilla? Lentil or carrot rice? Braised beef, lamb, or chicken? and then garnished with your choice of an endless variety of fresh and sautéed vegetables, legumes, seeds, cheese, olives, hummus, guacamole, spicy salsa, and tzatziki? The list of homemade goodness goes on. From the simplest of plain rice with chicken for your picky child, to the spiciest and boldest of flavor combinations your tastebuds crave, Chef Majid has you covered.

For the Hidden Gem factor, locals know that My Avocado doubles as our coffee shop and bakery of the highest order. From Turkish coffee for two, espresso, and smoothies to vegan gluten-free Honey Tahini Sesame Cookies, Mexican Wedding Cookies, and cheesecake, if Majid is the chef behind the savory, his sister is the baker extraordinaire behind the sweets. Be sure to save room for both.

Next – Fine Dining:

Forked on Main executes classic modern fine dining for lunch or dinner with exceptional table-side service that sets it apart from anywhere else in Orange. An in-town sister property to The Inn at Willow Grove with its four-star restaurant, Vintage, Forked is a welcome addition to Main Street Orange.

Stepping in through the red door, you are greeted at the host stand. You have a decision to make: go left to find a cozy spot in Forked’s bar/lounge area to enjoy your meal or a signature cocktail and some classic appetizers like steamed mussels and calamari; go right and dine in their upscale bistro-style restaurant. Whichever you choose, rest assured that food, beverage, atmosphere, and service together will make for a memorable experience.

For the history buffs, this chic designer interior happens to be in The Spark’s Building c.1830, one of our town’s oldest structures. Take a look at the brickwork on the restaurant’s western side alley and wonder what Main Street Orange once looked like in the early 19th Century.

Spoon & Spindle is the newest restaurant in town and has quickly gained popularity by filling the need for a reliable, inspired weekday lunch and Sunday brunch. It may take you a minute to find this tiny spot tucked away in a hidden corner of the Silk Mill, but it is well worth the effort! While Chef Zachary Andrews’ regular menu tends towards classic American and down-home southern flavors, keep your eyes open for the specials where he showcases his skill with an eclectic variety of cuisines from Asian and Italian to French and Middle Eastern. Expect this talented young chef to keep the menu fresh and ever-changing. I just hope he never takes the crispy Brussels sprouts off his choice of sides.