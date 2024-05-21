All About UVA Secret Societies

Of course, such organizations are not unique to the UVA.

The Flat Hat Club, or F.H.C., founded at William and Mary in 1750, is the country’s oldest known collegiate society. Thomas Jefferson was a member. The country’s most famous secret organization undoubtedly is Yale University’s Skull and Bones. Its membership reads like a who’s who of American leadership. Washington and Lee has its Cadaver Society. The University of North Carolina has The Order of Gimghoul. The sinister sounding names undoubtedly heighten the mystery attached to them.

At UVA, some of these clubs/societies/organizations identify themselves with ribbons and others with rings. Still others offer no accoutrement, with members having only the knowledge and satisfaction of belonging to a grand UVA tradition.

At the beginning of that tradition is the Jefferson Literary and Debating Society, UVA’s oldest student-run organization formed in 1825, shortly after the University’s founding. It proclaims itself to be the “oldest active collegiate debating society in the United States.” Edgar Allen Poe was a famous early member, joining shortly after arriving at the University in 1826. In its early days, the University was a rowdy place, home to duels, riots, miscreants, and mayhem. Students and professors often were at odds, compelling these student organizations to operate secretly and away from professorial oversight. While once clandestine, The Jefferson Society no longer operates in secret and membership is open to any student who applies and survives the interview process.

In a nod to Poe, another university group, The Raven Society was founded in 1904. It bills itself as “the oldest and most prestigious honor society at the University of Virginia,” taking as its symbol the raven, the bird with whom Poe is inextricably linked.