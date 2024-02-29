The top 10 things to know about the Virginia Festival of the Book

7. Does the Festival only take place in Charlottesville?

The main Festival happens in Charlottesville from March 20-24, but for our second year, we are hosting Preview events all over the state: starting in Crozet, as well as Charles City County, Lynchburg, Nelson County, Northern Virginia, Richmond, Staunton, and all the way Southwest in Buchanan County. Our hope is to bring the Festival to different corners of the state, and for folks in all these corners to come visit us in Charlottesville.

8. Is the Virginia Festival of the Book the largest book event in the world?

Not yet! The Frankfurt Book Fair in Frankfurt, Germany, where it is known as the Frankfurter Buchmesse, attracts a quarter of a million visitors each year. It might take us another thirty years to draw that kind of crowd, but we’re working on it.

9. What’s special about the 30th anniversary?

Our Wordy Thirty Party is an anniversary celebration for the ages. Think of a dance party for authors, book nerds, and all their friends, and that’s what you’ve got. We’ll have a D.J. food, drinks, and two different VIP lounges, one featuring our headlining authors. A lot of people think the bookish set sit and read all day, and we do; but all that pent up energy’s got to go somewhere.

10. A Festival First for 2024 is its first ever…

Festival Friday (phew, say that three times fast). Imagine First Fridays, but during a different time of the month, and with a bookish bent. We’ve got bookstores and other venues along the downtown mall hosting readings by local authors; our Book Arts Studio members doing demos and offering hands-on activities; hot cocoa and snacks in our Festival headquarters, and other fun things happening.