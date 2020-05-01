Virtual Wine Tasting – Charlottesville

Covid-19 Shutdown offers an opportunity for wine tasting and touring from home.

Charlottesville is wine country. Even though visiting your favorite vineyards will have to wait until after the coronavirus is beaten back, there’s no reason you can’t experience some of this season’s batch of wines- from the comfort of home. Read on for a who’s-who of virtual winetastings.



Keswick Vineyards has your Tuesdays covered with Tasting Tuesdays. Tune in on their Facebook Live every Tuesday in May at 7 PM for a special tasting hosted by winemaker Stephen Barnard. To taste along at home, visit their website for a pack-priced 4 bottle set- one for each night.

May’s lineup includes their 2018 Amelie Sparkling Viognier, 2019 V2, 2017 Touriga, and 2016 Cabernet Sauvignon Estate Reserve.

Valley Road Vineyards can be found on Facebook Live as well- the next event in their Virtual Tasting Series takes place on May 8 and features CEO Stan Joynes with two of their best-selling wines- the 2017 Destana and and 2018 Torn Curtain. One of our favorite things about Valley Road is the story behind their wine naming, so this is definitely worth tuning in for. Pick up the bottles to taste online or enjoy free local delivery.



Horton Vineyards – if you’re drinking from Keswick on Tuesday, pencil in Horton for Wednesday. Their Wine-Down Wednesdays on Facebook Live start at a quarantine-friendly 1 PM and feature one of their delectable bottles each week- as always, available on their website.

Horton Vineyards- again. On Saturdays, they’re partnering up with the Winchester-based Briede Family Vineyards for a series on all things sparkling. Pop a cork with them over Zoom. (More information here).

A Wine Alternative Bonus: Albemarle Ciderworks is hosting a virtual tasting series of their own. The next one is hosted by cidermaker Chuck Shelton with a vertical tasting of their Red Hill Cider- available in a side-by-side pack here.

