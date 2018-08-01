Charlottesville Events in August 2018

Friday, August 3rd:

Fridays After Five with Skip Castro and Pale Blue Dot at the Sprint Pavilion: Kick off your August fun with the Sprint Pavilion’s weekly free concert series, featuring C-ville favorites Skip Castro and Pale Blue Dot! Now in its 31st year of operation, Fridays at Five features amazing tunes as well as concessions benefiting local non-profits. In addition to benefiting charity, it’s a perfect way to start your weekends!

5:30 pm, free

Saturday, August 4th :

2nd Annual Charlottesville Day at IX Art Park: Looking for a very family-friendly day of fun? The noteworthy 2nd Annual Charlottesville Day will have “vendors, food trucks, art, culture, and music” for everyone to enjoy. It’ll have everything from local talent to celebrities and lots of entertainment all day. Judging by videos of the last Charlottesville Day, this will be a great time in a sensational art park.

10:00 am – 4:00 pm, free

Friday, August 10th:

LOCKN’ Trivia Night at Starr Hill Brewery: Starr Hill, will host a LOCKN’-themed Trivia Night at their Crozet location. The host, Skip, will test contestants’ knowledge on all things LOCKN’. The prize? A free 4-day pass to LOCKN’, the amazing Central Virginia music festival we’ll discuss further below.

7:00 pm – 9:00 pm, free

Saturday, August 11th:

Jim Waive at Albemarle Ciderworks: Known as “Charlottesville’s favorite country gentleman,” beloved journeyman Jim Waive will bring his country and folk tunes to Albemarle Ciderworks in North Garden, VA. The historic cidery will sell light picnic fare and cider to accompany Mr. Waive’s performance, as well.

2:30 pm – 4:30 pm, free

Wednesday, August 15th:

Cory Wong with Jacob Sigman at the Southern: Vulfpeck’s famous guitarist brings his high-energy solo act to the Southern Cafe and Music Hall. His show combines music, visuals, comedy, and terrific stage presence. Wong is definitely a character you’ll want to see in person, so check out his first appearance in Charlottesville.

Doors at 6:30 pm, show at 8:30 pm, $15 advance



Saturday, August 18th:

LUA Project at Albemarle Ciderworks: Albemarle Ciderworks has secured another great artist to play at their cidery with The LUA Project. This group makes music blended from Mexican, Appalachian, and Atlantic influences. Together, it forms what the band calls “Mexilachian” music – unique yet familiar. Grab some cider and enjoy their tunes on a nice August Saturday.

2:30 pm – 4:30 pm, free

Thursday, August 23rd to Sunday, August 26th:

LOCKN’ Music Festival at Oak Ridge Farm: Like we said, LOCKN’ is Central Virginia’s preeminent music festival. LOCKN’ features performances from legends like Dead and Company, George Clinton, and Sheryl Crow. This year’s lineup is just as incredible as in years past, making this a truly unforgettable event. The 4-day festival is full of music, food, camping, and community on a beautiful farm in Arrington.

Sunday, August 26th:

Brothers Osborne with Austin Jenckes at the Jefferson Theater: Nashville family duo Brothers Osborne graces the stage at the Jefferson. Bringing their twangy, rock-inflected set up to Charlottesville, the pair have Grammy nominations and ACM awards under their belt. Experience the infectious energy of these rising stars. Also, don’t miss the warm-up act by country-bluesman Austin Jenckes.

Doors at 6:30 pm, show at 7:30 pm, $44 advance

Friday, August 31th:

Corey Smith at the Jefferson Theater: “Fan-made” man Corey Smith visits the Jefferson. Smith boasts over 1 million concert tickets, 1.5 digital singles, and 220,000 albums sold. With 10 albums to date and an extremely devoted fan base, he brings quite the concert experience to wherever he plays. Originally out of the Southeast, he’ll surely win over some more folks in Charlottesville.

Doors at 7:00 pm, show at 8:00 pm, $20