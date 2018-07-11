Charlottesville Events in July 2018

Tuesday, July 10th:



Kurt Vile and the Violators at the Jefferson Theater: This psychedelic indie-rock group, led by frontman Kurt Vile, build diverse arrangements around Vile’s interesting and mature voice. The blending of folk, psychedelic, and rock creates quite the unique sonic experience for listeners. The group’s live performances are simply mind-blowing.

7:00 pm, $22-25

Wednesday, July 11th:

Indigo Girls at the Sprint Pavilion: The famed folk-rock duo are still going strong after 30 years. Amy Ray and Emily Saliers will bring their talents to Charlottesville’s Pavilion this July. The Grammy-awarded powerhouse’s warm-up band will be The War and Treaty. They are a husband-wife songwriting team tapping into their experiences with the military and expressions of humanity to make truly moving music.

6:00 pm, $35-49

Thursday, July 12th:

Yellow Submarine 50th Anniversary at Alamo Drafthouse and Cinema: This 1968 film based off several Beatles’ songs comes to the Alamo for one night in honor of the anniversary of the film’s release. Incorporating the Beatles’ music, it’s an animated movie that’s recently been restored in 4K video quality and remixed in 5.1 stereo surround sound.

7:30 pm, $10

Sunday, July 15th:

Eggs Benefit at Brasserie Saison (every Sunday): One of the many great things about Brasserie Saison is its Eggs Benefit – a weekly brunch featuring live jazz, with a portion of the proceeds going to various charities. Enjoy a delicious brunch and give back to charity; this month’s designated organization is the Virginia Special Olympics.

11:00 am – 3:00 pm

Thursday, July 19th:

We Are Star Children at Kluge Ruhe Aboriginal Art Museum: An awesome way to see the Kluge Ruhe collection after hours – the Night at the Museum includes food trucks, offerings from local breweries, and live music! This edition of Night at the Museum will feature We Are Star Children, an adventure pop group which performs with infectious energy.

5:00 pm – 9:00 pm, $5 for non-members, free for museum members

Saturday, July 21st:



CURED Bacon Festival at the Sprint Pavilion: Wow, if you love bacon, head over to this fantastic event at the Pavilion. The CURED Bacon Festival features local beer and wine alongside bacon-centric dishes from local restaurants. Even better, there will be local live music for your entertainment as you eat and drink. This is really a can’t-miss event for carnivores!

1:00 pm, $35

Sunday, July 22nd:

Prints, Platters and Pints at Champion Brewing Company: Charlottesville breweries really know how to come up with some rockin’ events. Champion is no exception. Prints, Platters and Pints is “a day of local arts, vintage and vinyl vendors and WTJU DJs, with a live performance from New Boss.”

1:00 pm – 8:00 pm

Thursday, July 26th:

The Lone Bellow with Erin Rae at the Jefferson Theater: Brooklyn alt-country group The Lone Bellow make their way to the Jefferson Theater in support of their third album. The group shapes tons of various influences into critically-acclaimed, meaningful, and passionate tunes that have won over fans across the world. Erin Rae opens in support of the band.

7:00 pm, $20

Saturday, July 28th:

Tour the Paramount Theater!: Here’s a great opportunity to learn more about the storied Paramount Theater, first opened way back in 1931! Find out about the Paramount’s focus on community involvement, hear the details of the theater’s two-year restoration. Additionally, see the backstage Wall of Fame, with signatures from tons of artists.

11:00 am, free

Sunday, July 29th:

Acoustic Sundays with Orion and the Melted Crayons at the Shebeen: A delicious brunch on the Shebeen Pub and Braai’s outdoor patio – what a way to enjoy this great summer weather! Your tasty meal will be accompanied by a performance from Orion and the Melted Crayons, a collaborative music group led by Charlottesville songwriter Orion Faruque.

11:00 am – 2:00 pm

Thanks for checking out our list of Charlottesville Events in July 2018. Be sure to check back next month for a fresh batch!