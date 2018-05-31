Well, we’ve made it to yet another summer – a cause for celebration. Odds are, you’re looking for something to do to enjoy this beautiful weather and sunny skies. That’s why the Charlottesville Guide has compiled the list of the most unique events in C-ville for the month of June 2018, including the most unique, most delicious, weirdest, or most family-friendly events in town. Find our varied list of can’t-miss events below:

Saturday, June 2nd:

1. Roaring 20’s Dance Party at the Dance Spot:

Sunday, June 3rd:

1. Smokey Robinson at the Paramount Theater:

Tuesday, June 5th:

1. Rear Window at Alamo Drafthouse Cinema:

Thursday, June 7th:

1. David Ramirez Live Album Recording at The Southern:

Saturday, June 9th:

1. Summer Reading Kickoff Hullabaloo at JMRL:

2. Tyler Dick Band at The Whiskey Jar:

Wednesday, June 13th:

1. Liz Cooper and the Stampede at the Southern:

Thursday, June 14th:

1. 2018 Brewer’s Ball at IX Art Park:

Thanks for checking our list of the best Charlottesville events in June 2018, and come back next month for a fresh list!