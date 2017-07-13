Since then, The Corner evolved to form five city blocks of bustling activity. Whether at night or during the day, visitors are sure to experience a lively atmosphere that resonates the feeling of a college town. While visiting this favorite spot for students and locals, guests can find a variety of shops including bookstores, gift shops, restaurants, and residences. The Virginian restaurant, the oldest eatery in Charlottesville, and Mincer’s Pipe Shop remain two very popular destinations. Looking for local eateries near the U.Va. grounds? Check out the Charlottesville Guide’s Restaurants Listings HERE.