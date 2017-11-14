Day Hikes and Adventures Near Charlottesville

Charlottesville is often thought of as a growing quasi-metropolitan area, but this perspective can completely ignore the fact that the city is surrounded by dozens of great hikes and day trips – most within an hour and a half of C’ville. Take advantage of the incredible beauty of Central Virginia by exploring the scenic outdoors on your day off; here’s a list of the best places to start.
Spy Rock, Nelson County, Virginia – 2.5 hour round-trip driving time, 3 hour hike (5.5~ hours total)
Sharing a parking lot and junction with Crabtree Falls, the Spy Rock is a challenging, varied trek out in Montebello. The easy beginning mile that sticks you on a fire road is very misleading, because once you get past it, it turns into a strenous path to the peak. Near the top is a short wall of rock that climbers must scale to reach the lovely reward: a 360-degree panoramic view that provides visage across the Blue Ridge Mountains. This breathtaking view makes the climb up seem a little less taxing, and it’s a relatively easy path back down afterwards. Reward yourself after a long day with a tasty gourmet sandwich from Baggby’s downtown on the way back into Charlottesville.
Humpback Rock, Waynesboro, Virginia – 1 hour round-trip driving time, 1.5 hour hike (2.5~ hours total)
By far the most popular hike among UVA students and Charlottesville residents alike, Humpback combines a short trip time with an incredible view of Central Virginia. Located only 30 minutes away from Charlottesville, Humpback is an accessible place to catch a beautiful sunrise before work or class, or take in the sunset in early fall. Be warned: for only being a mile-long incline, Humpback packs in 800 feet of elevation, and it’s a surprising test not for the faint of heart. After your sunrise jaunt, recharge your batteries with a dose of caffeine from Grit Coffee, and carry on with your day with Humpback’s great view in mind. If it’s a sunset hike you’re coming from, Blue Mountain Brewery is less than 10 minutes away from the Humpback parking lot, and serves great food and unforgettable beer.
Jones Run/Doyle River off Skyline Drive, Crozet, Virginia – 2 hours round-trip driving time, 4 hour hike (6~ hours total)
This is a hike meant for those elusive warmer months, but the Jones Run adventure is a Skyline Drive experience to behold when the water is a nice temperature. Skyline Drive is chock full of memorable hikes, but the falls at Jones Run move this trail into a class of its own. With colorful, plentiful foliage and quite a few places to splash around in refreshing waterfalls, this is a unique day trip that isn’t too far from Charlottesville. Nothing sounds better after a swim and a hike on a nice day than a tasty burger, and you can’t go wrong with the Downtown Grille‘s burger – a cheddar-and-bacon-topped burger served with whichever toppings you prefer. Pair that burger with one of the Grille’s incredible wines or drafts, and you have quite the special day planned out.
Old Rag, Madison County, Virginia – 2.5 hours round-trip driving time, 4.5 hour hike (7~ hours total)
Old Rag is indisputably the crown jewel of day hikes in Virginia; this 3,284-foot-tall mountain has the highest foot traffic of any hike in Shenandoah Mountain Park, and for good reason. This is likely the most difficult – and fun – hike in all of Virginia, with tons of rock scrambles, and a steep elevation gain – not to mention the sheer distance of the hike, which is more than 9 miles long. Don’t be fooled, though; despite the distance and difficulty, Old Rag is a genuinely rewarding accomplishment to add to your hiking résumé. Once you get back to the parking lot (after an agonizingly long hike down the mountain), the Madison Inn Restaurant is a cozy yet high-quality restaurant right down the road in Madison, Virginia. Grab some comfort food and a drink before you make the journey back to Charlottesville following this memorable hike.
BONUS: Ivy Creek Natural Area, Charlottesville, Virginia – 30 minutes round-trip driving time, 2.5 hour hike (1.5-3~ hours total)
Ivy Creek is a little-known just 15 minutes up Route 29, with a lot of active wildlife and floral beauty. There’s a family-friendly 5 mile hike within this nature preserve, but it’s also a wonderful place to simply come and sit on a bench while taking in unadulterated nature. After your quick escape from the real world, Revolutionary Soup is a great option for lunch or dinner, especially for their hot soup that’ll warm you up on a cool fall day.
Don’t forget! Dress for the weather, and bring lots of water and a snack or two for whatever hike you go on. These adventures can be physically taxing, so it’s best to be prepared.