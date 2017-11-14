Day Hikes and Adventures Near Charlottesville

BONUS: Ivy Creek Natural Area, Charlottesville, Virginia – 30 minutes round-trip driving time, 2.5 hour hike (1.5-3~ hours total)

Ivy Creek is a little-known just 15 minutes up Route 29, with a lot of active wildlife and floral beauty. There’s a family-friendly 5 mile hike within this nature preserve, but it’s also a wonderful place to simply come and sit on a bench while taking in unadulterated nature. After your quick escape from the real world, Revolutionary Soup is a great option for lunch or dinner, especially for their hot soup that’ll warm you up on a cool fall day.

Don’t forget! Dress for the weather, and bring lots of water and a snack or two for whatever hike you go on. These adventures can be physically taxing, so it’s best to be prepared.