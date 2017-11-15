Dining in Gordonsville & Zion Crossroads

Horton Vineyards, a local Gordonsville winery, is only a few minutes from Barbecue Exchange. Open seven days a week, Horton Vineyards offers a unique way to experience Central Virginia cultural with a blend of foreign influence. With grapes from Southern France, Portugal, Spain, and Russia, the winery is the perfect way to try a delicious taste of some of the area’s most innovative wines after dining in Gordonsville. Be sure to check out Horton Vineyard’s Facebook page for information on the multiple seasonal events and wine festivals!

Looking for similar vineyards only a short car ride away? With dozens of wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries near Charlottesville, visitors can experience a variety of Central Virginia’s favorite beverages. For more information on these sites and their premium wine, beer, cider, and more, visit the Charlottesville Guide Breweries and Wineries listings.