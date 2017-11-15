Dining in Gordonsville & Zion Crossroads

Along with restaurants surrounding the University of Virginia, Gordonsville and Zion Crossroads contain numerous options for both scenic and authentic Charlottesville dining. Located in Gordonsville, Barbecue Exchange remains a local favorite for brunch, lunch, dinner, and drinks. Specializing in hickory-smoked and slow-roasted pork, Barbecue Exchange provides guests with a long list of southern dishes. With numerous barbecue joints located around Charlottesville, Barbecue Exchange stands out amongst others with its extensive variety of choices, including tailgate and holiday menus. Every year, Barbecue Exchange hosts Porkapolooza, a large and heart buffet of its finest dishes. The event includes live music, face painting, and magic tricks. What better way to explore the Charlottesville area with family? For more information on dates and ticket availability for Porkapolooza, visit the Barbecue Exchange Facebook page.
Looking to experience the delicious taste of barbecue and tour some of Charlottesville’s nearby attractions in the same day? Visitors can enjoy Barbecue Exchange’s mouthwatering fare at Exchange Cafe, an extension of the Gordonsville restaurant, after touring James Madison’s Montpelier. The savory pork bbq sandwiches are yet another excuse to visit the famous residence of the fourth President of the United States.
Horton Vineyards, a local Gordonsville winery, is only a few minutes from Barbecue Exchange. Open seven days a week, Horton Vineyards offers a unique way to experience Central Virginia cultural with a blend of foreign influence. With grapes from Southern France, Portugal, Spain, and Russia, the winery is the perfect way to try a delicious taste of some of the area’s most innovative wines after dining in Gordonsville. Be sure to check out Horton Vineyard’s Facebook page for information on the multiple seasonal events and wine festivals!
Looking for similar vineyards only a short car ride away? With dozens of wineries, breweries, cideries, and distilleries near Charlottesville, visitors can experience a variety of Central Virginia’s favorite beverages. For more information on these sites and their premium wine, beer, cider, and more, visit the Charlottesville Guide Breweries and Wineries listings.
Just fifteen minutes from Charlottesville lies Tavern on the Green at Spring Creek Club, a full-service restaurant and bar on the Spring Creek Golf Course. This is a great opportunity to enjoy brunch, lunch, or dinner after golfing on the nationally recognized professional golf course. Open seven days a week, Tavern on the Green welcomes residents, members, and the general public. Located in the lower level of the Spring Creek Clubhouse, the combined restaurant and bar provides a scenic view of the lake and the 18th green. With an extensive menu of appetizers, main course meals, and dessert, dining at Tavern on the Green is the perfect way to explore Zion Crossroad’s beautiful rolling hills and woods. For more information on special events at Tavern on the Green at Spring Creek Club, visit their events page here.
For visitors wishing to try some of Gordonsville’s finest dining, Restaurant Pomme offers an exquisite taste of French cuisine. Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, Restaurant Pomme welcomes diners and guests to a warm and inviting recreation of the French countryside. With so many options for French Cuisine near Charlottesville, Restauant Pomme serves as a stellar destination for great ambiance and food.
For more information on restaurants offering similar French fare, check out the Charlottesville Guide French Restaurants listing.
Gordonsville and Zion Crossroads offer multiple dining destinations with free onsite parking. This allows visitors to easily travel from one location to another without paying fees for meter parking or garages.
Need a lift? Jaunt Public Transportation offers offers limited transportation opportunities for passengers traveling between Gordonsville, Charlottesville, and Orange County. Learn more here. Jaunt also offers service to Zion Crossroads. Click here for the rates and times of public transportation to Zion Crossroads.