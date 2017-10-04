While Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall offers unique local shopping experiences, it also provides visitors, students, and residents with tasty dining options. After a day of walking the outdoor shopping strip, touring the University of Virginia, or visiting famous sites like Monticello, a bite to eat on the Downtown Mall is the perfect pitstop. With over thirty restaurants to choose from, guests can enjoy anything ranging from chic French cuisine to small chains that remain local favorites. Dining on and around the Downtown Mall is a great way to test out various cuisines all in walking distance of one another.
With a variety of restaurants conveniently located near shops, art galleries, and the Paramount Theatre, the Downtown Mall provides guests with date night destinations and opportunities to further explore Charlottesville. The Downtown Grille, to name one of many, offers an exquisite combination of steak and seafood that provides diners with an upscale taste of Charlottesville. With an extensive wine, beer, and cocktail list, The Downtown Grille, among many other sit-down restaurants on the Downtown Mall, also offers a sample of Charlottesville’s acclaimed beverages. Looking to experience local tasting rooms and draft houses only a short car-ride away from the Downtown Mall? Check out the Charlottesville Guide Breweries and Wineries Listing for popular sites, such as Pippin Hill Farm & Vineyards.
With various options for delicious pub fare and popular bars, visitors can experience Charlottesville night life and top-quality beverages without leaving the Downtown Mall. Stop into The Ante Room for a local concert or simply for a delicious fusion of American and Caribbean cuisine. Functioning as a nightclub and venue for dance parties, The Ante Room is a must-see attraction on the Downtown Mall for visitors looking to maximize their nights in Charlottesville, an ever-expanding city. Learn more about The Ante Room in our blog!
With a free trolley that takes passengers to the Downtown Mall, visitors and students can easily travel to downtown restaurants from the University of Virginia. The trolley is also a convenient option for visitors coming from the Charlottesville Hospital. For more information on the trolley map and schedule, click here.
The Downtown Mall also offers a variety of parking options, including garages, parking lots, and free two hour on-street parking. For more information on parking on and near the Downtown Mall, visit the Downtown Mall Attractions page.