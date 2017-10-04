Dining On and Around The Downtown Mall

With a free trolley that takes passengers to the Downtown Mall, visitors and students can easily travel to downtown restaurants from the University of Virginia. The trolley is also a convenient option for visitors coming from the Charlottesville Hospital. For more information on the trolley map and schedule, click here.

The Downtown Mall also offers a variety of parking options, including garages, parking lots, and free two hour on-street parking. For more information on parking on and near the Downtown Mall, visit the Downtown Mall Attractions page.