Conveniently located in walking distance to Central Grounds and many off-campus apartments, the Corner is the perfect place to dine while touring the University of Virginia. While looking for a quick bite to eat in the middle of the day or some hearty fare for dinner, the Corner offers a plethora of dining options that stretch for seven blocks. The Corner features small chains, local favorites, and even entrepreneurial start-ups from some of U.Va.’s very own alumni! For an extensive list of these mouthwatering options, visit the Charlottesville Guide Restaurants Listing. Come experience the most popular restaurants and bars in the heart of one of Charlottesville’s historic attractions. To learn more about the history and evolution of the Charlottesville Corner, click here.
The Corner has many options for customers looking for speedy service, including Revolutionary Soup, which provides high-quality soups, salads, wraps, and sandwiches. Revolutionary Soup is located in the epicenter of the Corner’s delicious array of restaurants and numerous off-campus housing options. for more information on housing near the Corner, visit the Charlottesville Guide Apartments Listing. This conveniently located restaurant is also a great option for those seeking healthy or vegan fare. Boasting a lengthy menu with all soups made from scratch, the Spicy Senegalese Peanut Tofu remains one of Revolutionary Soup’s most popular items. Stop in to try this savory vegan and gluten free dish that is perfect for any day, rain or shine!
Dining on the Corner is not only favorable for students and their parents, but also visitors coming from the Charlottesville Hospital. Approximately only a ten minute walk or short bus ride from the hospital, the Corner is an opportune location for brunch, lunch, or dinner. For more information of the University of Virginia bus system map and routes, click here. For information on parking near the Corner, visit the University of Virginia Attractions page.
Additionally, numerous restaurants on the Corner provide both carryout and delivery. With so many dining options just minutes away from Charlottesville’s popular attractions, look no further than the Corner!