Dining on the Corner is not only favorable for students and their parents, but also visitors coming from the Charlottesville Hospital. Approximately only a ten minute walk or short bus ride from the hospital, the Corner is an opportune location for brunch, lunch, or dinner. For more information of the University of Virginia bus system map and routes, click here. For information on parking near the Corner, visit the University of Virginia Attractions page.

Additionally, numerous restaurants on the Corner provide both carryout and delivery. With so many dining options just minutes away from Charlottesville’s popular attractions, look no further than the Corner!