With numerous dining options throughout the University of Virginia and its surrounding area, West Main Street provides an additional stretch of quality restaurants for those exploring the extents of Charlottesville. Located between the Downtown Mall and the Corner, West Main Street is a convenient gateway connecting a plethora of shops and sources of entertainment.
Visitors can find an intimate dinner setting in a variety of small boutique-style restaurants on West Main, like Public Fish & Oyster. Known by the locals as “Public,” the restaurant operates as Charlottesville’s go-to spot for oysters and raw fare. With a wide selection of fresh fish and craft beer accompanied by an intimate ambiance, Public is a great date night destination. Only a a short walk from the Paramount Theatre on the Downtown Mall, Public is the perfect stop for a casual, yet sophisticated bite to eat after a show. Public’s patio seating also makes it a scenic location for spring and summer outings. What better way to enjoy the daily selection of raw oysters and other East Coast favorites? Visitors can taste Public’s seafood after experiencing the festivities downtown at First Fridays, among many other nearby Charlottesville attractions.
Aside from the nearby shops and entertainment, West Main Street urges visitors and students to try the exquisite dining options. Feast!, a gourmet grocery store, provides locally-grown, fresh food that supports family food businesses. Offering a variety of boutique salts, oil and vinegars, candies, dried fruit and nuts, and much more, Feast! provides a slice of Charlottesville’s finest local produce. With ready-to-eat plates, Feast! is a great option for shoppers and tourists looking to grab food on the go.
With many other options for dining on West Main, such as the increasingly popular restaurant, El Jaripeo, Charlottesville operates as a Central Virginia food hub. For visitors looking to experience the award-winning wineries and breweries in Charlottesville, West Main Street offers a variety of options only a short car ride, or even walk, away. For more information on wineries and breweries on and near West Main Street, visit the Charlottesville Guide Breweries and Wineries listing.
Because West Main Street lies between The Corner and the Downtown Mall, there are a variety of parking and transpiration options. For information on parking near the Charlottesville Corner, visit the University of Virginia Attractions page. The Downtown Mall also offers a variety of parking options, including garages, parking lots, and free two hour on-street parking. For more information on parking on and near the Downtown Mall, visit the Downtown Mall Attractions page.
Need a lift? A free trolley takes passengers to destinations on West Main and the Downtown Mall. The trolley is also a convenient option for visitors coming from the Charlottesville Hospital. For more information on the trolley map and schedule, click here.