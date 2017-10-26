Dining on West Main

Because West Main Street lies between The Corner and the Downtown Mall, there are a variety of parking and transpiration options. For information on parking near the Charlottesville Corner, visit the University of Virginia Attractions page. The Downtown Mall also offers a variety of parking options, including garages, parking lots, and free two hour on-street parking. For more information on parking on and near the Downtown Mall, visit the Downtown Mall Attractions page.

Need a lift? A free trolley takes passengers to destinations on West Main and the Downtown Mall. The trolley is also a convenient option for visitors coming from the Charlottesville Hospital. For more information on the trolley map and schedule, click here.