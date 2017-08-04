Hand-in-hand with their commitment to environment, the men and women behind DuCard winery are committed to community. We had the opportunity to sit down with owner Scott Elliff, who poured a few of his award-winning wines and greeted a slew of patrons by name. His wife, a UVA law grad, was enjoying a glass with customers, employees, and friends just a few tables away.

The two purchased the property 17 years ago to escape from the bustle of their DC-area lives. The 40 acre estate and comfortable country home had a large, unmaintained apple orchard. Being the environmentalist that he is, Scott originally sought advice from an agricultural advisor, wanting to save the old apple trees. Unfortunately, the orchard had gone too long without a tender, and the trees were mostly inviable. The advisor mentioned, almost offhand, that old orchards tend to make great vineyards. Scott took the comment and ran with it.

The first vines were planted in 2000, and the fruit was sold to Rappahannock Cellars for about 5 years. The wines started to win awards- and then kept winning them. And so DuCard’s wines- Scott’s “hobby gone wild” were born. Their winemaker, Julien, came to DuCard on a three month internship from Bordeaux. That was ten years ago, and Julien, still going strong at DuCard, was kind enough to sit with us and share a glass of his art. Given the opportunity, I might also spend the next ten years frequenting DuCard’s tranquil patio. We were invited, on the spot, to one of the vineyard’s special events the very next evening- a night of stargazing, astronomical education, and, of course, a bottle of wine.