The Exchange Cafe at Montpelier is an extension of BBQ Exchange, a popular spot to grab barbecue in Gordonsville, Virginia. The restaurant is a culmination of a 37-year culinary journey of owners Craig and Donna Hartman. As a result, the couple developed a delicious old-school, slow-cooked BBQ. The Exchange Cafe is open every day from 10:00 am-5:00 pm. Come try this savory cuisine inspired by pit masters and open-fire cooking.
The Exchange Cafe offers a wide variety of delicious entrees and mouthwatering treats. With breakfast items and made-to-order salads and sandwiches, The Exchange Cafe is the perfect place to sit down and enjoy Montpelier’s cuisine after a day of tours and hikes. The cafe also offers grab-and-go sandwiches and salads for visitors looking for a quick bite to eat. Kids menus and desserts are also available. To learn more about The Exchange Cafe, visit the website here or call (540) 308-2084.