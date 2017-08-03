The Exchange Cafe offers a wide variety of delicious entrees and mouthwatering treats. With breakfast items and made-to-order salads and sandwiches, The Exchange Cafe is the perfect place to sit down and enjoy Montpelier’s cuisine after a day of tours and hikes. The cafe also offers grab-and-go sandwiches and salads for visitors looking for a quick bite to eat. Kids menus and desserts are also available. To learn more about The Exchange Cafe, visit the website here or call (540) 308-2084.