Fall Family Foxfield – A Quick Guide to the “Other Foxfield”

Spring Foxfield is a serious Charlottesville rite of passage, but a first-timer could be forgiven for having a lot of questions. First, there’s the group—where will you be, and who will you be there with? Then, there’s the challenge of how to get there and back safely while also facing as many mimosas as possible. Then there’s the search for the perfect outfit.

It’s a whirlwind, it’s a blast, and for undergrads, it’s pretty much in the middle of finals. (Still worth it!) And, there’s a reward later in the year: Foxfield’s Fall Family Day Race, a smaller, calmer version of the spring races, with much more forgiving weather (and traffic). Think resplendent foliage, that excellent late September Virginia weather, and a day of clean, classic fun, including a Jack Russell Terrier Race (courtesy of ProLink,) the AskLandis Stick Pony races (if you have to ask, you definitely want to see this!) and of course, horse races. For the kids, there are pony rides, a Bounce-N-Play, Children’s Tent, and Creative Wagon.

Gates open at 10 am on Sunday, September 29th, and unlike the event’s Spring sister, you can expect no traffic issues. Entry is smooth and easy. Likewise, reserved parking space are available through the end of business on Saturday, September 28th at foxfieldraces.com or at the Race Office; and GA tickets and parking can be found at Country Club Prep in Stonefields, Greenberry’s at Barracks Road, Timberlakes on the downtown mall, Dover Saddlery in Seminole Square, Littlejohn’s and Mincer’s on the corner and Hunt Country Store. Kids under 8 are free.

Bring a picnic spread, tailgating items, and your friends and family. Unfortunately, no furbabies allowed.