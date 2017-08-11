The Friendly Faces of Fuzzy’s Tacos
Still mourning the loss of Yearbook Taco? This new taco shop, located by Wegmans and Alamo Drafthouse, might soothe your soul- and your wallet.
Sagar & “Pete” paired up to open the fun, fresh, funky taco shop May 18 of this year, and have created a vibe of chilled out noshing for students and families alike. Their colorful, pet-friendly patio space is a perfect place to while away a summer afternoon, sipping margs with your pup in the shade of their bright red umbrellas or playing cornhole on their custom boards.
They’re not, as Pete says, “another Taco Bell.” They’re a friendly, fast, and delicious taco fix. You can be in and out in five minutes, or settle in to watch the NFL Sunday Ticket or an English Premier League game at their spacious modern bar. With nine televisions, there’s never a shortage of something to watch.
Their hours, too, are accommodating: open Monday-Thursday 7:30 to 10, 7:30 to 11 Friday and Saturday, and 10-10 on Sundays. You can grab a breakfast taco at any time- Monticello students, take note- and on Tuesdays, those tacos will only run you $3 for 2.
Happiest Hours
Fuzzy’s Tacos has one of the most robust happy hours in town (see them dominate our happy hour calendar HERE) with combined food and drink specials guaranteed to satisfy. It’s so robust, in fact, that we made you a cheat sheet:
Still can’t figure out what to order?
Pete recommends the Fajita Chicken Tacos and a Miller Lite (which comes out to $5.50 on Taco Tuesdays)
Sagar recommends the Fajita Beef Quesadilla and a Dos Equis- $8.99 on a Wednesday during Happy Hour
Our Guide Favorite: Brisket Nachos or the Brisket Burrito loaded with Queso, paired with a Marg. Feeds 2.
Finally, there’s the Fuzzy’s Rewards App, which gives you a point per dollar. I may or may not have already racked up a few $10 rewards. Hey. Who says no to free tacos?
Use code CameronM1012 for 10 free points. Or use TimMills1481, depending on which one of us you would rather send chips and queso to.
(Me. It’s me.)
Once you’ve got your app, and some tacos, invite your friends (or comment your code on our Insta for some shameless self promotion, then tag a friend to sign up) and score some chips and queso yourself!