Fuzzy’s Tacos

Still can’t figure out what to order?

Pete recommends the Fajita Chicken Tacos and a Miller Lite (which comes out to $5.50 on Taco Tuesdays)

Sagar recommends the Fajita Beef Quesadilla and a Dos Equis- $8.99 on a Wednesday during Happy Hour

Our Guide Favorite: Brisket Nachos or the Brisket Burrito loaded with Queso, paired with a Marg. Feeds 2.