Hardywood Brewery and Taproom – Charlottesville

Hardywood Brewery, originally founded in Richmond, Virginia in 2011, brought their acclaimed brews to a retail location on the ground floor of the Uncommon/Lark on Main apartment complex. You’ll find free parking spaces in marked spaces on the 11th Street side of the Uncommon Building, or by the Old Albemarle Hotel.

When you walk inside, you’ll feel quirky, geek-chic vibes. While there are flat-screen TV’s over the bar for sports lovers, the ceiling, hanging lights, and the conglomeration of metal nobs and pipes that make up the 3.5 barrel Premier Stainless brewhouse behind the bar give the venue a steampunk-esque feel. They’ve also got a stash of nerdy board games, like Settlers of Catan and Chickapig, and comfy chair around coffee tables for playing. Overall, it’s a fresh, quirky variation of your run-of-the-mill downtown bar.

The Selection

While Hardywood has come up with literally dozens of beers over the years, their Charlottesville location rotates 6-12 beers through their draft lines. So, you’ll always be able to try something new, no matter how many times you come back. Hardywood’s innovativeness and willingness to push the envelope results in seasonal experiments like Plum Honey Berliner Weisse. This brewery isn’t afraid to use one of their draft lines to serve up something special. They usually have their main staples on draft – including their Pils, VIPA, and blonde ale. For a complete list, check out their website.

The Menu

The Hardywood Taproom is a beer-focused location, but they do have some finger food to go with your delicious beer! Hardywood offers fresh-baked pretzels, made with Hardywood Singel, and small pre-packaged snacks.

Weekly Deals and Events

Hardywood Taproom offers a bunch of reasons to stop in for a brew. They’ve got free pretzel Thursdays, fresh can Fridays, as well as lots of special beer releases and tastings. Wednesdays are trivia night. Even better, the taproom hosts a lot of live music from local staples like Eli Cook, Matthew O’Donnell, and Erin Lunsford. There’s always lots going on at Hardywood, no matter when you stop in! Check their Facebook page for a full list of live music and other events.

Tim’s Tasting Experience

Tim made his way to Hardywood on a quiet weekday afternoon and gave some background on the pilot taphouse. “It’s called the pilot taproom because there’s a really strong emphasis here for testing new beers and new flavors. If you’re a beer fan, this is definitely a place to come on your trips and travels through Charlottesville.”

Tim tried the Singel (a Belgium blonde), which he found to be balanced with its banana and clove flavors. He also the classic German pils, which he called “light and crisp, a very nice summer drink,” and the VIPA, a great easygoing segue into the world of IPAs.

Planning a visit to Hardywood Pilot Brewery and Taproom? Head here for location, hours, and contact information.

Previous Vlog