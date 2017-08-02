Hike the Trails- Montpelier

The Landmark Forest and Demonstration Forest trails consist of a series of interlocking loops covering a total of 2.5 miles. These trails allow visitors to experience the variety and majesty of Montpelier’s old-growth and transitional forests. With interpretive signs, the trails provide an educational component for hikers and those seeking more information on the nature of Virginia’s Piedmont region. After following the Montpelier Loop Trail, hikers can access the Landmark Forest to experience stately oak, beech, and tulip tree canopies and seasonal native wildflowers.

The 3.9-mile Montpelier-Grelen Trail links Montpelier’s trail system to Grelen Nursery’s trail system over a route that traverses Chicken Mountain. A partnership between Montpelier, Grelen Nursery, and Piedmont Environmental Council, the Office of the Governor named the Montpelier-Grelen Trail a “Virginia Treasure” in 2015. The trail is noteworthy for its outstanding contribution to conservation, cultural heritage, and public outdoor recreation. The Montpelier-Grelen Trail features the Blue Ridge and Southwest Mountains. The trail also leads to The Market at Grelen, a notable feature of Orange County.

Looking for a shorter trail? The 1-mile Montpelier Civil War Trail offers an equally exciting adventure. Visitors experience the archaeological remains of a Confederate winter camp and the farm of George Gilmore, who was born into slavery at Montpelier around 1810 and. After Emancipation, Gilmore became a farmer and landowner, building his cabin on the site of an abandoned Confederate hut. Montpelier also offers guided walking tours of the Civil War Trail.