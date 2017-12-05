If you’re driving in from out of town or taking visiting family to the big game or concert at JPJ, you may be looking for comfortable, convenient lodging following your event. Here’s a list of Charlottesville’s top hotels near John Paul Jones Arena.
Residence Inn North
Less than 5 minutes up the road from John Paul Jones Arena is the Residence Inn by Marriott, a cozy little hotel offering wonderful amenities like a full kitchen, luxury bedding, and a comfy living room as well. This place is the perfect way to unwind after taking in an exciting basketball game at JPJ. No matter how large your group is, the Residence Inn will have more than enough space to house every guest comfortably.
English Inn
Also extremely close to JPJ is the English Inn, located on Morton Drive near Emmet St. You’ll experience British tradition in many facets at this inn, with tudor-style furnishings in addition to homemade cookies and English tea. The English melds your typical Charlottesville high-quality hotel with country charms and warm hospitality. Retreat to a quiet, comfortable and elegant room after a big event at the arena.
Inn at Darden
If you’re looking to stay on-Grounds after your visit to John Paul Jones Arena, your best bet is the Inn at Darden, nestled less than a mile away from the arena. This conveniently located hotel boasts an on-site pub, tons of event space, and complimentary breakfast if you book direct through their website. The Inn at Darden is a great spot if you plan on exploring Grounds, as it’s only a 5 minute drive to Central Grounds; it’s extremely close to Observatory Hill Dining Hall and Scott Stadium as well.