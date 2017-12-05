Hotels Near John Paul Jones Arena

Inn at Darden

If you’re looking to stay on-Grounds after your visit to John Paul Jones Arena, your best bet is the Inn at Darden, nestled less than a mile away from the arena. This conveniently located hotel boasts an on-site pub, tons of event space, and complimentary breakfast if you book direct through their website. The Inn at Darden is a great spot if you plan on exploring Grounds, as it’s only a 5 minute drive to Central Grounds; it’s extremely close to Observatory Hill Dining Hall and Scott Stadium as well.