Jefferson’s Monticello Spring Events

Spring Events at Monticello

Walkthrough Tour Days – March 30th and 31st, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.: Here’s an opportunity to set your own pace and explore Monticello in the way you’d like. Create your own Monticello adventure and enjoy the start of spring. Activities and guides are stationed throughout the grounds as you walk.

Monticello Mountaintop.

Rustic Trail Hike – Saturday, March 31st at 9:15 a.m.: A leisurely hike around the grounds of Monticello and its many walking trails, combining a historical tour with spring’s abundant beauty.

Route 53 Parking Area of Saunders-Monticello Trail.

Spring Wildflower Walk – Thursday, April 5th at 9 a.m.: This trek is a 5-mile path from the heart of Monticello to the Rivanna River and is a highlight of the spring season.

David M. Rubenstein Visitor Center.

Founder’s Day/Jefferson’s Birthday Celebration – Friday, April 13th, 9:45 a.m.: Monticello will celebrate the 275th anniversary of TJ’s birth on April 13th. A ceremony and gathering will be held on the West Lawn, with a keynote speech by 2018 Thomas Jefferson Foundation Medal recipient Cary Fowler.

West Lawn of Monticello.

