John Paul Jones Arena 2017-18 Event Schedule

Men’s Basketball

Saturday, December 2nd, 12 pm – UVA vs. Lehigh

Saturday, December 16th, 2 pm – UVA vs. Davidson

Tuesday, December 19th, 7 pm – UVA vs. Savannah State

Friday, December 22nd, 7 pm – UVA vs. Hampton

Saturday, January 6th, 1 pm – UVA vs. North Carolina

Tuesday, January 9th, 8 pm – UVA vs. Syracuse

Sunday, January 14th, 6 pm – UVA vs. North Carolina State

Tuesday, January 23rd, 7 pm – UVA vs. Clemson

Wednesday, January 31st, 7 pm – UVA vs. Louisville

Saturday, February 10th, 6 pm – UVA vs. Virginia Tech

Wednesday, February 21st, 7 pm – UVA vs. Georgia Tech

Saturday, March 3rd, 4 pm – UVA vs. Notre Dame

Women’s Basketball

Wednesday, November 29th, 7 pm – UVA vs. Maryland

Saturday, December 2nd, 6 pm – UVA vs. North Carolina-Greensboro

Thursday, December 21st, 7 pm – UVA vs. Manhattan

Thursday, December 28th, 7 pm – UVA vs. Pittsburgh

Sunday, December 31st, 2 pm – UVA vs. Syracuse

Sunday, January 7th, 2 pm – UVA vs. Clemson

Sunday, January 21st, 12:30 pm – UVA vs. Virginia Tech

Thursday, January 25th, 7 pm – UVA vs. North Carolina

Thursday, February 1st, 7 pm – UVA vs. Louisville

Thursday, February 15th, 7 pm – UVA vs. Notre Dame

Sunday, February 18th, 7 pm – UVA vs. Miami