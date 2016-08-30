A profoundly unique energy governs the Charlottesville Downtown Mall in the summer, especially in the evenings, when locals break free from their 9 to 5 routines. Tonight the air is filled with the enticing smell of hot, fresh waffle cones emanating from the Kilwin’s storefront. Despite Kilwins status as a small franchise with locations across the United States, each individual store is locally owned and operated, and a majority of their products are made in-store by their expert kitchen staff, making them an ideal fit for the foodie vibe of Downtown Charlottesville.

Drawing closer to the delicious scents, the outside of the store is a spectacle of its own. The kitchen is located in the front window, where pedestrians frequently stop and gather around to watch the cook prepare peanut butter cups or salivate over delectable fudge or caramel being poured out of a large copper kettle onto the marble island. A friendly employee can be found outside offering up samples, inviting people in with a smile and a little bit of sweetness. Beyond the large glass windows through the double doors, it is clear Kilwins has been able to flawlessly revitalize the ever alluded to experience of a kid in a candy store. The atmosphere is vibrant, bright, and modern with a black and white vintage twist, setting itself apart from other chocolate shops with darker and more mellowly romantic settings. Cases are brightly lit displaying a variety of caramel apples, 12 different types of fudge, 30 flavors of ice cream, chocolate dipped items such as twinkies, Oreos, marshmallows, rice crispies, pretzel rods and twists, and buckeyes, as well as a wide array of truffles and bonbons.