There’s no better addition to a night out than live music, and Charlottesville boasts a strong, diverse music scene. Whether you’re looking for tunes to accompany your dinner, or see a show, there are tons of places to see amazing musicians and performers. Don’t know where to start looking? No problem! We’ve narrowed down the best restaurants and venues in Charlottesville for live music.

For indie music: The Jefferson Theater – “The Jeff” is the premier dedicated music venue in Charlottesville, bringing in some of the best up-and-coming musical acts in a variety of genres. In an intimate, historic atmosphere with beautiful architecture and a great balcony view, this Downtown Mall stalwart has hosted acts like The Chainsmokers and Third Eye Blind. Along with the Sprint Pavilion, a seasonal outdoor arena, the Jefferson Theater handles most of the big names that pass through Charlottesville. Upcoming events are listed here.

For folk and acoustic performances: The Southern Cafe and Music Hall – This smaller venue is a great balance of food and entertainment, with a delicious slate of sandwiches, soups, and salads in addition to hosting over 150 touring acts per year. Lesser-known solo artists and Southern music acts tend to inhabit the stage here, giving this music hall a distinct cultural signature that sets it apart from other venues and restaurants in Charlottesville. Find a full schedule of events and a menu here.

For bluegrass with your dinner: Blue Moon Diner – A true Charlottesville gem, the Blue Moon Diner is a funky, classic diner with great food and weekly live music. Set to reopen in June of 2018 after a brief hiatus to focus on other ventures, BMD serves up delectable breakfast treats along with unique house specials; local musician Jim Waive holds a Wednesday night residency here not to be missed. Be sure to check this wonderfully cozy diner out for dinner and a night of folk music starting in the summer of 2018!

For late-night live jazz and cheap drinks: Miller’s Downtown – If you’re into amazingly impressive live jazz, you’d do well to visit Miller’s Downtown, a classic bar located on the Downtown Mall. Boasting a solid happy hour and a terrific, varied menu would be enough for most bars, but Miller’s goes above and beyond, hosting live music (primarily jazz) three to six days a week. A notable highlight is UVA Music professor John Dearth’s weekly appearance with his quintet; they may come on late, but it’s worth it to witness such prodigious jazz improvisation. See a menu, calendar, and specials here.

For classical performances: Tuesday Evening Concert Series – One truly unique Charlottesville musical organization is the Tuesday Evening Concert Series, a non-profit that brings the most accomplished names in classical music to Charlottesville. In addition to the regular hosting of events in UVA’s historic Cabell Hall Auditorium, TECS puts on children’s concert that are designed to engage young children with the joys of classical music; to date, the foundation has presented concerts for nearly 55,000 students since 1995. Ticket prices are very reasonable, due to the organization’s non-profit status, and if you haven’t interacted much with classical music before, the Tuesday Evening Concert Series acts as a readily-accessible introduction. For upcoming events and to buy tickets, click here.

For a varied selection of shows: The Paramount Theater – Most venues in town can be easily summed up in a few words, but the historic Paramount hosts so many different kinds of events that it can’t be described. Take the upcoming lineup for the rest of 2017 as proof: the Charlottesville Municipal Band, civil rights activist Shaun King, the Charlottesville Opera, the Nutcracker, and a “Back to the Country” Jamboree Show. The theater doesn’t even hold strictly music events, which makes it all the more intriguing and interesting. With exposure to such diverse forms of entertainment, the Paramount is bound to have something for everyone. Take a look at an upcoming event schedule here.

For a nightclub vibe: The Ante Room – Another restaurant-venue-nightclub split to take a look at is The Ante Room on Water Street, a Caribbean joint that hosts events primarily related to funk, reggae, and Latin music. Multiple weekly events are held with the Charlottesville Salsa Club, and there are a few late-night DJ sessions as well. Live bands’ performances are somewhat irregular at the Ante Room, but even if there’s no live music on a particular night, the delicious Caribbean eats make the trek down to Water Street well worth it. Event listings and a menu are available here.

For coffeehouse performances: C’Ville Coffee – A much-needed entry into the coffeehouse-venue arena, C’Ville Coffee is a well-loved hangout off of McIntire Road. Serving breakfast, lunch, and dinner, in addition to baked goods, live music comes through this coffee shop pretty often. Following with typical coffeeshop performances, the performers are mainly local talent, with a nice mix of solo and group acts. All of their event information is available on their Facebook page, located here.

For college bands: Coupe Deville’s – Coupe Deville’s, or Coupe’s, is a fixture on the Corner, situated on Elliewood Avenue. Coupe’s is the most traditional spot for hosting UVA college bands and other local acts 4 nights a week. Featuring a great outdoor patio for performances as well as a comfortable indoor bar area, this “basement bar” serves dinner and drinks in addition to its performance-hosting duties. Their Facebook page isn’t always reliable at posting upcoming events, so calling them might be your best bet to see who’s playing: (434) 529-6387.