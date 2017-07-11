Michie Tavern Shops

The Armory and Artifact Shop provides additional fascinating material. This large display of antique firearms, swords, and knives optimizes any amount of space the small shop offers. With such an extensive collection of artifacts, the shop is perfect for anyone interested in U.S. weapons dating from the American Revolution to the late nineteenth century. This quaint shop not only invites adult customers and firearm connoisseurs. Children can take home old bullets from the Civil War as unique souvenirs.