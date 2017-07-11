Michie Tavern Shops

Providing anything from small trinkets to Colonial and Victorian currency, the gift shop supplies memorable souvenirs for any tourist or history buff. If you loved your meal at the tavern, you can purchase an eighteenth century cookbook to recreate the delicious Southern cooking. Because Michie Tavern also offers tours, you can hear visitors bustling upstairs.
The Armory and Artifact Shop provides additional fascinating material. This large display of antique firearms, swords, and knives optimizes any amount of space the small shop offers. With such an extensive collection of artifacts, the shop is perfect for anyone interested in U.S. weapons dating from the American Revolution to the late nineteenth century. This quaint shop not only invites adult customers and firearm connoisseurs. Children can take home old bullets from the Civil War as unique souvenirs.
The General Store and Metal Smith Shop lie just a few yards away from Michie Tavern. All of these stores collectively provide locals and tourists with shopping experiences from various time periods. The General Store and Metal Smith Shop differ from the tavern, as they carry traditional Southern home décor and local food products. However, the General Store also displays Colonial and Civil War fashion, providing a joint museum experience and modern mom and pop-style store.