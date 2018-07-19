Overnight Camping and Hiking Trips Near Charlottesville

The Big Boy: 8-12 Nights

For the truly experienced hikers, maybe you haven’t considered tackling the entire SNP part of the Appalachian Trail. While the 120 mile guideline is only a fraction of what the full AT is, this is still quite the undertaking. Plan for at least 8 days at a clip of 15 miles per day. Your lodging will strictly be backcountry camping, and you’ll need to be sure to pack enough food. Those who have hiked it say the trip is seriously transformative. Without a doubt, you’ll appreciate your bed and hot food all the more when you’ve finished it. NOTE: Because of the many thru-hikers, you may want to avoid this trip from mid-May to mid-July. Due to a scarcity of camping spots, the best time to go is in the late summer. Additionally, you’ll need a ride back to your car from the end point of the hike, so plan accordingly. Lastly, a permit is required for backcountry camping, as usual.

Begins in Rockfish Gap, Virginia – ~ 30 minutes from Charlottesville | Parking Lot Address: Rockfish Gap Turnpike, Afton, VA 22920

Total Hike Distance: 120 miles