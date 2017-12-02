Parking Near John Paul Jones Arena

Parking is located surrounding the Arena, which requires passes. These lots include the JPJ Garage, Surface Lot, U-Hall West Lot, U-Hall East Lot, and Emmet/Ivy Garage. To purchase these passes, visit Ticket Master’s site, charge by phone at 1-888-JPJ-TIXS, or visit the John Paul Jones Arena Box Office at 295 Massie Road, Charlottesville, VA 22903. The Box Office’s regular business hours are Monday-Friday 10am-2pm. During events, the Box Office is open from 10 am to showtime on weekdays and 4 hours prior to the event on weekends. The Box Office also operates 90 minutes before the start of a basketball game until halftime.

On-Grounds Parking Garages and Meters:

Central Grounds Garage: 400 Emmet St S, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Culbreth Road Garage: 130 Culbreth Rd, Charlottesville, VA 22903

Parking Meters Located at:

A3: Meters are available in the parallel parking area on McCormick Road near the intersection of University Avenue.

Bryant Hall: Bryant Hall is located at Scott Stadium, on the top level of the Scott Stadium Parking Garage. There are 28 meter controlled parking spaces directly across from the main entrance to Bryant Hall.

Cabell Drive: There are 6 meter controlled parking spaces on Cabell Drive near Kerchof Hall and Clark Hall.

Darden: There are 3 metered parking spaces near the Student Services Building and the C. Ray Smith Alumni Hall at the Darden School Grounds.

Gilmer Hall: Gilmer Hall is located in Central Grounds on McCormick Road across from the McCormick Road Residences. There are 7 meter controlled parking spaces.

Law School: The Law School is located in North Grounds, off of Massie Road. There are 12 meter controlled parking spaces on the backside of the Law School, accessible from Nash Drive.

Observatory Hill (O-Hill): The Observatory Hill Dining Hall (O-Hill) is located on the corner of Alderman Road and McCormick Road, near the Alderman Road Residences. There are 25 meter controlled parking spaces outside of O-Hill along McCormick Road.

