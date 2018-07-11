Pick Your Own Peaches in Charlottesville

First of all, The Market at Grelen also offers Pick Your Own apples, blackberries, blueberries, and raspberries, depending on the season. I’ll have to grab some of those to see if they’re as tasty as the peaches.

Secondly, I’d like to switch up my usual, boring treadmill routine and jog around the Grelen Trails. The beautiful scenery might make exercise a little more bearable.

Also, as a long-time vegetarian, I was excited to see their Café had plenty of options for me! I’ll have to plan to visit for a lunch or a picnic with friends one day.

Head to The Market at Grelen's website or our previous blog post to learn more about the activities, events, food, wine, shopping, and general lovely atmosphere Grelen has to offer.