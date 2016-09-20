Grimes believes that at a good restaurant “you’re just talking about the food.” I think he stops a little short. Over the Nina, we were not just talking about the food. Conversation wove effusively around the dish and was dominated by a real sense of belonging- what food is, how eating ought to be enjoyed, and what it means to be in the business of serving one’s community, family, and friends. Sal’s food is objectively delicious, and I’ve woken up an embarrassing number of times since our meal with the craving for pink lady and pappardelle twirling on my tongue. But the magic of Sal’s is in the way the food opens up possibilities beyond what’s on the plate. The mantra of Sal’s is “Food, Family, Tradition,” and to eat at their tables is to be welcomed into that thirty year legacy of nourishment, community, and love.