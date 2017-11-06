Signature Charlottesville Experiences: Restaurants, Shopping, and Attractions

One of the best things about living in or visiting the city of Charlottesville is the sheer number of experiences you can have here that are unique and different; it’s no mystery why so many people love this city. There is such richness in Charlottesville’s diverse dining and shopping offerings, and when it comes to signature things to do, Charlottesville can’t be beat. There’s so many great places in the city that you may be wondering where to start. So we decided to break down the best of the best in Charlottesville for signature restaurants, stores, and attractions, to get to what’s really worth trying.

Restaurants

Bodo’s Bagels: 3 locations throughout Charlottesville Anyone you ask would quickly tell you that Bodo’s Bagels is the quintessential dining experience, not just for students, but for residents and visitors as well. Their hot New-York-style bagels can be topped with whatever a hungry patron is in the mood for on a lazy weekend morning, and the signature roast coffee is sure to wake you up for the day ahead. Easy on the wallet and heaven for the tastebuds, this bagel shop can only be found in the city of Charlottesville, which makes it quite the can’t-miss option in town.

The Pie Chest: 119 4th Street NE, Charlottesville, VA 22902 Despite only being around for just over 2 years, The Pie Chest is quickly becoming a Charlottesville institution, because who doesn’t love pie? Following her desserts’ success being featured at The Whiskey Jar, shop owner Rachel Pennington decided to open a storefront dedicated to her savory and sweet pies to great success. With tantalizing flavors like whiskey chocolate chip, apple cinnamon crumble, and mushroom-leek-gruyere, it would be hard to avoid visiting this place before leaving Charlottesville.

The Whiskey Jar: 227 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902 Speaking of The Whiskey Jar, we couldn’t move past Charlottesville restaurants without mention of this restaurant’s local take on Southern food. Cook and farmer Will Richey incorporates food from his own farm as well as others in the Piedmont region, and he makes sure to only use meat from “within an hour’s drive.” There’s plain old comfort food, and then there’s the Whiskey Jar’s sustainably sourced, thoughtful sprucing-up of Southern staples like fried chicken and collard greens. Look no further for an upscale, truly farm-to-table dining experience that is uniquely Charlottesville.

Miller’s Downtown: 109 West Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902 Other than the University of Virginia, the Dave Matthews Band may be the well-known thing about Charlottesville, and Matthews himself once worked in this historic bar on the mall. It’s already quite the draw to visit where Matthews grew up, but this great dive combines that mystique with a killer menu in an enjoyable atmosphere. With live music three nights a week, great happy hour and specials, and a whole lot of history, Miller’s is a solid bet for lunch, dinner or late night grub. Tip: If you do go, don’t sleep on the bratwurst & mustard!

Shopping

C’ville Arts: 118 East Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902 The Downtown Mall offers so much that overlooking a great shop or two is a simple mistake; however, Cville Arts is a place that you absolutely can’t pass over. This art cooperative combines a gallery and gift shop into one colorful, beautiful storefront. In addition to a monthly exhibition for solo or group artwork, C’ville Arts sells a variety of crafts and art, from home decor to jewelry to photography and paintings. Even if you’re not in the art-buying mood, this eclectic little storefront has a great vibe to walk through and just explore.

The Virginia Shop: 1047-B Emmet St North, Charlottesville, VA 22903 Up at Barracks Road Shopping Center, you’ll find The Virginia Shop, and the name says it all. Here, you’ll find all sorts of Virginia-related gifts and novelty items. The business primarily specializes in VA-themed gift baskets and welcome bags – great for souvenirs and mementos from a visit to Charlottesville – but they also have a surprisingly large selection of Virginian items from all departments. Highlights from the store’s inventory include wine from local names like Barboursville Vineyards, or AR’s tantalizing Hot Southern Honey.

New Dominion Bookshop: 404 East Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902 Yet another lesser-known gem on the Downtown Mall, the New Dominion Bookshop bills itself as the oldest independent bookstore in Virginia – their history dates back to 1924! Although the store maintains a slight focus on the subjects of regional history, architecture, and landscaping, the store’s regulars will vouch for both an incredible atmosphere and a wide, sometimes surprisingly good selection. At its barest level, the store is an important piece of Charlottesville’s history; at its deepest, the store remains a haven for booklovers and a pillar of the community.

Attractions

The Jefferson Theater: 110 East Main Street, Charlottesville, VA 22902 The Charlottesville area has a revered music scene which rivals that of major metropolitan areas, and The Jefferson Theater is one of the main venues around town that contribute to this designation. John Paul Jones Arena may handle the biggest acts that Charlottesville enjoys, but “The Jeff” routinely puts on shows 3 nights a week, from well-established acts to industry up-and-comers. Originally built in 1912, the theater is a great place to take in a night of music, with beautiful architecture and a high-energy atmosphere (well, depending on the artist).

Monticello: 931 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, VA 22902 For a town so clearly built in the image of Thomas Jefferson, we would be remiss to go without mentioning Monticello, Jefferson’s sprawling estate. Nestled in the Carters Mountain range south of downtown Charlottesville, this UNESCO World Heritage site is a sight to behold; the property includes his plantation, house, presidential library, institute of research, and a museum to boot. With so many activities at your disposal at Monticello, exploring Jefferson’s old stomping grounds can be an all-day affair. Luckily, pricing for day passes, tours, and harvest tastings at Monticello is quite reasonable, making this a prime option for an outing with the family.

Michie Tavern: 683 Thomas Jefferson Parkway, Charlottesville, VA 22902 Less than 10 minutes to the west of Jefferson’s Monticello, Michie Tavern is another Charlottesville icon that acts as a time machine. Built in 1784, the Tavern was originally located in Earlysville, Virginia, and was operated there by the Michie family until the next owner moved it nearer to the site of Monticello in 1910. Nowadays, the Michie Tavern serves food with an 18th-century flair; the dining area has historic character and the meals attempt to stay as true as possible to the palette of the late 1700’s. After your meal, there are a number of shops within the Tavern that carry on with the historic vibe: a general store, a gift shop, an armory and artifacts shop, and a metal smith shop.

The Exchange Hotel and Civil War Museum: 400 South Main Street, Gordonsville, VA 22942 While not exactly located within the Charlottesville city limits, The Exchange Hotel and Civil War Museum is a piece of history in Gordonsville that comes highly recommended by its visitors. Initially a hotel, The Exchange’s historic allure comes from its function as a receiving hospital during the Civil War, treating 70,000 Union and Confederate soldiers over the course of the war and burying approximately 700 in Gordonsville. The museum currently offers daily self-guided tours, or Friday night guided tours of the museum and its surrounding land.