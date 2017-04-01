As a former gallery owner in Soho, Ms. Shroeder saw the immense value in integrating arts and culture into her business model in ways that actively engage the larger community. If you haven’t yet found an excuse to peruse this delightful store, Spring St. hosts monthly art shows, “Fridays After Five,” showcasing and selling work by local artists. As Cynthia and I strolled the store floor, she pointed to a series of Buddha collages by Toni Gonchoroff, a featured artist, and spoke with me on some of the tenets of Buddhist philosophy, before showing me to a rack of printed cardigans and country-chic vests (This is only one small indicator the visitor is in for an awesome experience at Spring St. Boutique!) Apart from sales, the store also participates in the annual “Toys for Tots” fundraiser, as a drop-off location, and sells Chavez for Charity jewelry, which directs a portion of the proceeds to a variety of causes.